Kaizer Chiefs star Lebohang Maboe concedes 'that wasn’t one of my greatest games' after his Man of the Match award was questioned by Phuti Mohafe
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Chiefs frustrated
When Kaizer Chiefs played against Polokwane City on April 18, they were looking for a sixth straight victory in the Premier Soccer League.
However, that was not possible as their winning run was halted as they shared spoils at the Old Peter Mokaba Stadium.
After the goalless draw, Lebohang Maboe was named the Man of the Match, a decision that made Polokwane City head coach Phuti Mohafe fume.
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Mohafe questions Maboe's award
“I am so confused about how Maboe got the Man of the Match. I don’t know how he got it because he was nowhere to be seen on the field,” Mohafe said after the match.
“Whenever he got the ball, we were there. We got most of the balls from him. So how can he be the Man of the Match because he was losing the balls? So I think we played better.”
“Let’s go back to who was marking Maboe [referring to Manuel Kambala]. And then we go again; we say we had Tlou [Nkwe] on the left side; he deserved Man of the Match.
"You have [Mokibelo] Ramabu on the right side; he gave them problems. He deserves to be the Man of the Match. So why not give them the Man of the Match?”
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Maboe responds
Now, Maboe has broken the silence over criticism after he was named as the standout performer and said there is nothing personal between him and the Mohafe.
“To be quite honest, I also felt the same, you know. I felt like it was not one of the best games that I have played personally; that’s the feeling I had after that game. But playing Polokwane City at the Old Peter Mokaba Stadium was always going to be difficult. We knew what we were coming against," Maboe told Radio 2000 Sports Show, Game On.
“We knew that we were playing against a team that plays a lot of long balls and plays with second balls. So we knew that it was going to be difficult. It wasn’t going to be easy for us. We tried, but it’s just unfortunate that it was a game where we couldn’t get a goal to decide the game.
“Not at all. Personally, as a player, you know when you did well. You know when you played well. On my end, as well, personally, I think he’s got a point, actually. But personally, that wasn’t one of my greatest games. But I didn’t take it in any bad way. Not at all.”
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Who else questioned Maboe's MOTM?
Former Chiefs star Junior Khanye also raised his voice over the matter as he wondered how the 31-year-old was awarded.
“Maboe, I don’t think there’s a combination between him and [Thabo] Cele. I’m surprised Maboe is the Man of the Match; this is fraud. Unfortunately, that’s scandalous for me," Khanye told iDiski TV as per iDiski Times.
“I’d give credit to [Thabang] Matuludi. So, they are pushing this guy for the World Cup. And I have nothing against the selectors of the award, but fraud is fraud.
“I saw Maboe in patches in this game; that’s why I’m surprised they voted him Man of the Match.”
After Man of the Match awards against Orbit College FC, Durban City FC, and Magesi FC, Chiefs fans hope Maboe will impress against Orlando Pirates on Sunday.