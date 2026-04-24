Kaizer Chiefs star Lebohang Maboe concedes 'that wasn’t one of my greatest games' after his Man of the Match award was questioned by Phuti Mohafe

Now, Maboe has broken the silence over criticism after he was named as the standout performer and said there is nothing personal between him and the Mohafe.

“To be quite honest, I also felt the same, you know. I felt like it was not one of the best games that I have played personally; that’s the feeling I had after that game. But playing Polokwane City at the Old Peter Mokaba Stadium was always going to be difficult. We knew what we were coming against," Maboe told Radio 2000 Sports Show, Game On.

“We knew that we were playing against a team that plays a lot of long balls and plays with second balls. So we knew that it was going to be difficult. It wasn’t going to be easy for us. We tried, but it’s just unfortunate that it was a game where we couldn’t get a goal to decide the game.

“Not at all. Personally, as a player, you know when you did well. You know when you played well. On my end, as well, personally, I think he’s got a point, actually. But personally, that wasn’t one of my greatest games. But I didn’t take it in any bad way. Not at all.”