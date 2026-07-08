Kaizer Chiefs star facing uncertain future with loan move on the cards after arrival of Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Renaldo Leaner

The landscape at Naturena has shifted significantly following the acquisition of Bafana Bafana shot-stopper Renaldo Leaner.

Joining on a free transfer from Sekhukhune United, Leaner’s arrival has immediately intensified the battle for the number one spot, leaving Fiacre Ntwari as the odd man out in the current pecking order according to SABC Sport.

Amakhosi have been proactive in reshaping their defensive unit, and the goalkeeping department is no exception.

With Leaner now in the building to compete with established names, the technical team is looking to streamline the squad to ensure every player has a clear pathway to minutes, something that currently looks unlikely for the Rwandan international.







