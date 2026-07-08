Kaizer Chiefs star facing uncertain future with loan move on the cards after arrival of Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Renaldo Leaner
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Leaner arrival triggers goalkeeping shake-up
The landscape at Naturena has shifted significantly following the acquisition of Bafana Bafana shot-stopper Renaldo Leaner.
Joining on a free transfer from Sekhukhune United, Leaner’s arrival has immediately intensified the battle for the number one spot, leaving Fiacre Ntwari as the odd man out in the current pecking order according to SABC Sport.
Amakhosi have been proactive in reshaping their defensive unit, and the goalkeeping department is no exception.
With Leaner now in the building to compete with established names, the technical team is looking to streamline the squad to ensure every player has a clear pathway to minutes, something that currently looks unlikely for the Rwandan international.
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Heavy competition for the number one jersey
Ntwari’s fall from grace is particularly striking given the heavy investment Chiefs made to lure him.
The competition remains fierce, with the club already boasting reliable options in Brandon Petersen and Bontle Molefe who returned from a successful loan spell at Leicesterford City, coupled with his new long-term contract, has further pushed Ntwari down the list of preferences for head coach Fernando Da Cruz.
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Strategic loan move preferred over permanent sale
Ntwari’s immediate future seems to lie away from the Soweto giants; the club is not yet ready to give up on him entirely.
Because he is contracted until June 2028, Chiefs are prioritising a loan move rather than a permanent sale, hoping the 26-year-old can regain his confidence and form elsewhere.
A temporary switch would serve a dual purpose for the Glamour Boys.
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Long-term plans
Discussions regarding Ntwari’s next destination are understood to be ongoing.
The hierarchy believes that the goalkeeper still has his best years ahead of him and represents a significant asset that needs protection.
A loan deal allows him to put himself back in the shop window while remaining an Amakhosi player on paper.
With the new season fast approaching, the focus remains on finding a suitable suitor who can guarantee the Rwandan international the first-team football he needs to maintain his international standing.
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