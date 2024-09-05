Nasreddine Nabi, Nkosana Mbuthu, Mfundo Vilakazi and Samkelo Zwane of Kaizer Chiefs GOAL GFX
Michael Madyira

Kaizer Chiefs star could miss three PSL matches due to Cosafa Cup as South Africa discover opponents in bid to secure 2025 Afcon U20 spot

Africa Cup of Nations U20South Africa U20Marumo Gallants vs Kaizer ChiefsMarumo GallantsKaizer ChiefsPremier Soccer League

Amajita and Amajimbos start their bid to go to the 2025 Fifa U20 World Cup, beginning at regional level before going continental.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • SA U20 have learnt their Afcon qualifiers opponents
  • Vilakazi is a prominent member of the squad
  • He could miss three Chiefs games
CLICK HERE TO JOIN OUR WHATSAPP CHANNEL!
Article continues below