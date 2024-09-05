Kaizer Chiefs star could miss three PSL matches due to Cosafa Cup as South Africa discover opponents in bid to secure 2025 Afcon U20 spot
Amajita and Amajimbos start their bid to go to the 2025 Fifa U20 World Cup, beginning at regional level before going continental.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
CLICK HERE TO JOIN OUR WHATSAPP CHANNEL!
- SA U20 have learnt their Afcon qualifiers opponents
- Vilakazi is a prominent member of the squad
- He could miss three Chiefs games