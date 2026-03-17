Kaizer Chiefs squad quality remains major debate as former Amakhosi star Tefu Mashamaite highlights decline - 'It’s down to discontinuing traditions; look at the quality of players we had'

The ex-Chiefs defender argues that abandoning long-standing club customs has played a major role in the team’s difficulties, especially the absence of key players who can inspire and lead.

He also pointed out that the club’s impact on the South African national side has diminished considerably over the past few years.

“It’s down to discontinuing traditions. I do not know what the cause of that is, because if you look back over the years, Chiefs always had a number of players who represented the national team, whether it was Brian Baloyi or Lucas Radebe," Mashamaite explained.

"But if you look at the past two editions of the Africa Cup of Nations, we didn’t have good representation. I do not know what happened between 2015 and now, but certain traditions were discontinued, and the management needs to look into that. Chiefs have always produced top-class goalkeepers, centre-backs, and strikers. There is a need to revisit old traditions in how things were done.”

He noted that the landscape of the PSL has shifted, leaving the Glamour Boys playing catch-up.

“You look at the environment; everything has changed. Sundowns just took it to the next level with the investments they have made; they changed the complexion of the game completely. They started targeting CAF because it is no longer enough to just win the league title; you have to go into CAF and dominate. Pirates started levelling up, and you ask yourself what Chiefs did in terms of going into the market and getting the right quality,” he added.