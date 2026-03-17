Kaizer Chiefs squad quality remains major debate as former Amakhosi star Tefu Mashamaite highlights decline - 'It’s down to discontinuing traditions; look at the quality of players we had'
The lack of star power at Naturena
Former Kaizer Chiefs defender Tefu Mashamaite has pointed to the deterioration of long-standing traditions at the club as a key factor behind their failure to meet expectations in recent seasons.
Despite brief signs of improvement in the current season and previously winning the Nedbank Cup, the Phefeni squad continues to face mounting scrutiny. Much of the discontent comes from the consistent achievements and development of their arch-rivals, Orlando Pirates and back-to-back title holder Mamelodi Sundowns.
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Comparing the golden era to the present
Mashamaite reflected on what set his era apart, highlighting that the squad was filled with established internationals and proven winners.
"If you look at the quality of players we had, there were players that played at the World Cup in 2010, with the likes of Itumeleng Khune and Simphiwe Tshabalala," Mashamaite told Soccerbeat.
"You had me, and I used to be captain for Bidvest Wits, and Tower (Eric Mathoho), who was young and up-and-coming, and Bernard Parker, who had played overseas. If you look at that quality, the coach just had to come in and manage the players. We had a great man-manager in Stuart Baxter, and he was able to create a great environment, and that is why we were where we were."
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The discontinuation of Amakhosi traditions
The ex-Chiefs defender argues that abandoning long-standing club customs has played a major role in the team’s difficulties, especially the absence of key players who can inspire and lead.
He also pointed out that the club’s impact on the South African national side has diminished considerably over the past few years.
“It’s down to discontinuing traditions. I do not know what the cause of that is, because if you look back over the years, Chiefs always had a number of players who represented the national team, whether it was Brian Baloyi or Lucas Radebe," Mashamaite explained.
"But if you look at the past two editions of the Africa Cup of Nations, we didn’t have good representation. I do not know what happened between 2015 and now, but certain traditions were discontinued, and the management needs to look into that. Chiefs have always produced top-class goalkeepers, centre-backs, and strikers. There is a need to revisit old traditions in how things were done.”
He noted that the landscape of the PSL has shifted, leaving the Glamour Boys playing catch-up.
“You look at the environment; everything has changed. Sundowns just took it to the next level with the investments they have made; they changed the complexion of the game completely. They started targeting CAF because it is no longer enough to just win the league title; you have to go into CAF and dominate. Pirates started levelling up, and you ask yourself what Chiefs did in terms of going into the market and getting the right quality,” he added.
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Addressing claims of management interference
The debate around Chiefs often moves from the pitch to the boardroom. Mashamaite weighed in on Stuart Baxter’s recent claims regarding management interference during his second stint at the club, suggesting that such issues could be detrimental to the footballing side of the operation.
“If it’s true that there was interference during Baxter’s second stint, then that could be one of the reasons things have gone wrong. If management influences team selection and recruitment, they must also take responsibility when results don’t go the team’s way," he concluded.