Kaizer Chiefs snubbed again alongside high-flying Thembinkosi Lorch! Orlando Pirates dominate Bafana Bafana squad as Hugo Broos names team for Panama friendly
Pirates dominate, Chiefs snubbed
Hugo Broos has named his squad to take on Panama in a friendly match later in March, and there is not a single player from Kaizer Chiefs.
As players from Naturena fail to make it into the team, Bucs, who also dominated the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) squad, have 11 players, while nine come from Sundowns.
Broos has also named 11 players from overseas clubs in the provisional squad.
Among those considered is veteran Mamelodi Sundowns attacker Themba Zwane.
Who is in and who is out?
Al-Ittihad's new signing, Thembinkosi Lorch, has also been snubbed once more, even though he has been in impressive form.
Reward for Bucs?
In what could be seen as a reward for a fine run in the season so far, Broos has called up several players from the Sea Robbers. The Buccaneers are the MTN8 and Carling Knockout champions and are in a neck-and-neck battle with Downs in the PSL title race.
Chiefs, who have registered four back-to-back defeats across all competitions, have lost ground in the league title race and were knocked out of the CAF Confederation Cup and the Nedbank Cup.
Bafana to start World Cup preps
South Africa will host the South American nation for two matches as part of their 2026 World Cup preparations.
When the South African Football Association confirmed that Bafana would take on Panama, there were murmurs that this was not a high-profile opponent for the national team.
However, the choice was hailed by some who feel Panama, being neighbours to and playing the same football style as Mexico, is the ideal choice.
According to former Pirates coach Augusto Palacios, the choice to face Panama is strategic and commendable.
"I believe this is a strategically sound choice for a friendly match because we are playing against Mexico, who are geographically close to Panama, who are located in Central America. They play a similar style of football, share similar environmental conditions, and have comparable characteristics," Palacios argued.
"They are fortunate to have Panama come to South Africa to participate in two friendly matches. We must not underestimate Panama solely because they are a small nation. Did you notice their ranking?"