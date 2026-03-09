Kaizer Chiefs snubbed again alongside high-flying Thembinkosi Lorch! Orlando Pirates dominate Bafana Bafana squad as Hugo Broos names team for Panama friendly

Hugo Broos has named his squad to take on Panama in a friendly match later in March, and there is not a single player from Kaizer Chiefs.

As players from Naturena fail to make it into the team, Bucs, who also dominated the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) squad, have 11 players, while nine come from Sundowns.

Broos has also named 11 players from overseas clubs in the provisional squad.

Among those considered is veteran Mamelodi Sundowns attacker Themba Zwane.