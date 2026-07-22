Kaizer Chiefs' Siphesihle Ndlovu says Toyota Cup clash against Scottland FC will be 'main test' of the squad's understanding of coach Fernando Da Cruz's methods

As the Soweto giants prepare to host Zimbabwean side Scottland FC at the Royal Bafokeng Stadium on Sunday, the spotlight remains firmly on the tactical evolution taking place under new head coach Fernando Da Cruz.

Siphesihle Ndlovu sees the match in Rustenburg as an opportunity to test what their French coach has been drilling into them, as they seek to outdo traditional rivals Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns in the upcoming season.

Speaking to the Chiefs media team, the midfielder highlighted the importance of this specific fixture in their preseason timeline.







