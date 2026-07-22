Kaizer Chiefs' Siphesihle Ndlovu says Toyota Cup clash against Scottland FC will be 'main test' of the squad's understanding of coach Fernando Da Cruz's methods
Testing the blueprint against Scottland FC
As the Soweto giants prepare to host Zimbabwean side Scottland FC at the Royal Bafokeng Stadium on Sunday, the spotlight remains firmly on the tactical evolution taking place under new head coach Fernando Da Cruz.
Siphesihle Ndlovu sees the match in Rustenburg as an opportunity to test what their French coach has been drilling into them, as they seek to outdo traditional rivals Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns in the upcoming season.
Speaking to the Chiefs media team, the midfielder highlighted the importance of this specific fixture in their preseason timeline.
- Kaizer Chiefs
Assessing the transition to Da Cruz's philosophy
The transition to a new coaching regime is always a period of intense scrutiny at Naturena, and Ndlovu is adamant that the Toyota Cup will provide the necessary evidence of progress.
While the primary goal of any match is to secure a result, the emphasis for the technical team remains on the execution of the style of play.
“Going into the Toyota Cup, our main test will be to see how much we are attuned to the new coach’s philosophy and fine-tuning our combinations and general understanding of how we want to play,” Ndlovu added.
This clash against the Harare-based outfit, popularly known as Mabviravira, will allow Da Cruz to assess his squad's understanding of the technical aspects of the game he wants them to execute.
- Rangers
Lessons from the pre-season tour of Spain
Before returning to South African soil, Kaizer Chiefs underwent a demanding tour of Spain where they faced diverse international opposition.
Although they failed to register a victory, drawing 1-1 with Scottish giants Rangers FC and Saudi Pro League side Al Kholood before a narrow 2-1 defeat to Elche CF, Ndlovu maintains that the experience was invaluable for their tactical growth.
Reflecting on those high-profile friendlies, Ndlovu suggested that the variety of challenges helped prepare the team for the different demands of modern football.
“These games are a good way to test yourself as to where you are at.
"They were different types of teams,” the midfielder noted.
“Rangers were more physical while Al Khalood were more tactical."
- Kaizer Chiefs
A stern challenge from Zimbabwean leaders
The opposition on Sunday will be no pushovers, as Scottland FC currently lead the Zimbabwean PSL standings and are the reigning champions of last season too.
The visit of the Zimbabwean side also brings some familiar faces back to South Africa, with former Kaizer Chiefs stars Knowledge Musona and Khama Billiat leading the line for the visitors and former Chippa United coach Norman Mapeza on the coach's bench.
Da Cruz enters the season with the weight of history on his shoulders, aiming to become the first man since 2015 to deliver a league title to the Naturena trophy cabinet.
Beyond domestic success, the Frenchman is also tasked with restoring the club's pride on the continent, seeking a first CAF trophy since the Cup Winners' Cup success in 2001.
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting