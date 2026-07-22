Goal.com
LiveVPN
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
Siphesihle Ndlovu of Kaizer ChiefsBackpagepix
Kingsley Kobo

Kaizer Chiefs' Siphesihle Ndlovu says Toyota Cup clash against Scottland FC will be 'main test' of the squad's understanding of coach Fernando Da Cruz's methods

Kaizer Chiefs
Premier Soccer League
Rangers vs Kaizer Chiefs
Rangers
Club Friendlies
Elche vs Kaizer Chiefs
Elche
S. Ndlovu
F. Da Cruz
Orlando Pirates
Mamelodi Sundowns FC
Chippa United
N. Mapeza
K. Musona

The Amakhosi playmaker believes the upcoming Toyota Cup fixture will serve as the ultimate barometer for the squad's adaptation to the coach’s tactical blueprint. Following a rigorous pre-season tour in Spain, the Soweto giants are looking to demonstrate that they have fully grasped the French tactician’s new philosophy.

  • Kaizer Chiefs preseason

    Testing the blueprint against Scottland FC

    As the Soweto giants prepare to host Zimbabwean side Scottland FC at the Royal Bafokeng Stadium on Sunday, the spotlight remains firmly on the tactical evolution taking place under new head coach Fernando Da Cruz.

    Siphesihle Ndlovu sees the match in Rustenburg as an opportunity to test what their French coach has been drilling into them, as they seek to outdo traditional rivals Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns in the upcoming season.

    Speaking to the Chiefs media team, the midfielder highlighted the importance of this specific fixture in their preseason timeline.



    • Advertisement
  • Kaizer Chiefs preseason trainingKaizer Chiefs

    Assessing the transition to Da Cruz's philosophy

    The transition to a new coaching regime is always a period of intense scrutiny at Naturena, and Ndlovu is adamant that the Toyota Cup will provide the necessary evidence of progress.

    While the primary goal of any match is to secure a result, the emphasis for the technical team remains on the execution of the style of play.

    “Going into the Toyota Cup, our main test will be to see how much we are attuned to the new coach’s philosophy and fine-tuning our combinations and general understanding of how we want to play,” Ndlovu added.

    This clash against the Harare-based outfit, popularly known as Mabviravira, will allow Da Cruz to assess his squad's understanding of the technical aspects of the game he wants them to execute.


  • Rangers vs Kaizer ChiefsRangers

    Lessons from the pre-season tour of Spain

    Before returning to South African soil, Kaizer Chiefs underwent a demanding tour of Spain where they faced diverse international opposition.

    Although they failed to register a victory, drawing 1-1 with Scottish giants Rangers FC and Saudi Pro League side Al Kholood before a narrow 2-1 defeat to Elche CF, Ndlovu maintains that the experience was invaluable for their tactical growth.

    Reflecting on those high-profile friendlies, Ndlovu suggested that the variety of challenges helped prepare the team for the different demands of modern football.

    “These games are a good way to test yourself as to where you are at.

    "They were different types of teams,” the midfielder noted.

    “Rangers were more physical while Al Khalood were more tactical."

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

    Add as preferred source on Google
  • Fernando Da Cruz Kaizer ChiefsKaizer Chiefs

    A stern challenge from Zimbabwean leaders

    The opposition on Sunday will be no pushovers, as Scottland FC currently lead the Zimbabwean PSL standings and are the reigning champions of last season too.

    The visit of the Zimbabwean side also brings some familiar faces back to South Africa, with former Kaizer Chiefs stars Knowledge Musona and Khama Billiat leading the line for the visitors and former Chippa United coach Norman Mapeza on the coach's bench.

    Da Cruz enters the season with the weight of history on his shoulders, aiming to become the first man since 2015 to deliver a league title to the Naturena trophy cabinet.

    Beyond domestic success, the Frenchman is also tasked with restoring the club's pride on the continent, seeking a first CAF trophy since the Cup Winners' Cup success in 2001.