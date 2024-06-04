'Kaizer Chiefs sign Vincent Pule, but Orlando Pirates should loan out Zakhele Lepasa! Then sell Richard Ofori, Thabang Monare, Siyabonga Mpontshane and Siphelo Baloni' - Fans

The Sea Robbers faithful have their say on the future of fringe players who are deemed surplus to requirements.

Siyabonga Mpontshane, Siphelo Baloni, Richard Ofori, Thabang Monare and Zakhele Lepasa are some of the players who have struggled to fit into coach Jose Riveiro's plans at Orlando Pirates.

With the transfer window set to open in the next couple of weeks, Bucs fans have opined on who should be let go and who should be retained.

Some supporters feel the club will need most of their players considering the fact that Bucs will take part in several competitions next season.

Have a look at what GOAL readers think.