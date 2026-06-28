Kaizer Chiefs set to part ways with striker as move to Durban City FC to reunite with Khalil Ben Youssef is on the cards

Kaizer Chiefs forward Tashreeq Morris is poised to swap Naturena for the coast as he closes in on a move to Durban City FC, according to SABC Sport.

The veteran striker’s departure comes as part of a significant squad-clearing exercise at Amakhosi ahead of the 2026/27 campaign.

The move presents a strategic opportunity for Morris to find his scoring boots again under a tactical system he knows well.

The primary catalyst for this transfer is the presence of former Kaizer Chiefs assistant coach Khalil Ben Youssef at the KwaZulu-Natal outfit.

Ben Youssef, who served as a key lieutenant during the previous technical regime at Chiefs, was recently appointed to a leadership role at Durban City.

He is believed to be a huge admirer of Morris' work ethic and is keen to bring that experience to his new project.