Kaizer Chiefs set to part ways with striker as move to Durban City FC to reunite with Khalil Ben Youssef is on the cards
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A reunion on the cards in Durban
Kaizer Chiefs forward Tashreeq Morris is poised to swap Naturena for the coast as he closes in on a move to Durban City FC, according to SABC Sport.
The veteran striker’s departure comes as part of a significant squad-clearing exercise at Amakhosi ahead of the 2026/27 campaign.
The move presents a strategic opportunity for Morris to find his scoring boots again under a tactical system he knows well.
The primary catalyst for this transfer is the presence of former Kaizer Chiefs assistant coach Khalil Ben Youssef at the KwaZulu-Natal outfit.
Ben Youssef, who served as a key lieutenant during the previous technical regime at Chiefs, was recently appointed to a leadership role at Durban City.
He is believed to be a huge admirer of Morris' work ethic and is keen to bring that experience to his new project.
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Frustrating times at Naturena
Morris arrived at Chiefs in January 2025 as a surprise signing from SuperSport United, handpicked by then-head coach Nasreddine Nabi to provide a physical presence in the final third.
While he initially showed promise and forced his way into the starting eleven, he gradually fell down the pecking order as the club's tactical demands evolved and injuries took their toll.
His last year at the club was particularly difficult, restricted to just four appearances across all competitions.
Despite his limited game time, the striker showed glimpses of his quality toward the end of the last campaign.
He managed to fight his way back into the matchday squad and even hit the back of the net, providing a reminder of his clinical finishing.
However, with the club moving in a different direction under new leadership, those contributions were not enough to secure his long-term future in the gold and black jersey.
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Da Cruz era triggers squad overhaul
The decision to sanction Morris' departure coincides with the arrival of new head coach Fernando Da Cruz.
The incoming tactician is expected to officially start pre-season training next week and has already begun the process of streamlining the squad to fit his specific high-intensity profile.
Morris, at 32, is seen as surplus to requirements as the club prioritises younger and more versatile attacking options.
Chiefs still have Etiosa Ighodaro, Glody Lilepo, Flavio Silva, and Khanyisa Mayo on the books and even though the futures of some of those options are up in the air, the writing was on the wall for Morris regarding his prospects for regular minutes.
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Seeking a fresh start for the veteran
Morris had previously attracted interest from the likes of Stellenbosch FC and had expressed a desire to stay and fight for his place during the last window.
However, the reality of the current squad depth at Naturena has made a move the most logical step for all parties involved.
Durban City offers the platform for Morris to become a focal point of the attack once again, rather than a bit-part player.
As the Soweto giants continue to reshape their roster, the departure of the former SuperSport man signals a clear intent to lower the average age of the squad and reduce the wage bill.
For Durban City, landing a player of Morris' experience and top-flight pedigree represents a major coup as they look to establish themselves as a force in the upcoming season under Ben Youssef's guidance.