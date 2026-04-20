Kaizer Chiefs set to face PSL sides AmaZulu and Stellenbosch in transfer race for former Mamelodi Sundowns star as their midfield transfer target - Reports
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Who is the transfer target?
Although there are doubts whether Kaizer Chiefs will retain Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef as coaches, behind the scenes, the club is shortlisting their transfer targets.
The season is yet to end, and the transfer window is far from being opened, but a number of players have already been linked with Amakhosi.
One of them is Grant Margeman, who is currently playing for Siwelele FC.
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PSL sides interested in Margeman
According to KickOff, Chiefs have been monitoring Margeman as they hope to sign him and boost their midfield department.
Premier Soccer League sides AmaZulu FC and Stellenbosch FC are also rumoured to be interested in the 27-year-old midfielder.
Coincidentally, Margeman attended Amakhosi's game against TS Galaxy and sat at the VIP area.
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Is there a deal with Chiefs already?
According to reports, the PSL title winner in the 2020/21 season with Mamelodi Sundowns has already penned a three-year contract with the Glamour Boys.
What remains now, however, is a formal communication from both top-flight clubs regarding this matter.
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Title ambitions
After a season where Chiefs were eliminated from domestic competition - the Nedbank Cup and the MTN8 - as well as the CAF Confederation, the team's administrators will be keen to boost the squad in a bid to strengthen them and avoid such a setback again.
In the PSL title race, Amakhosi have already ceded so much ground to Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns.
Their eyes are now firmly fixed on a possible top three finish, a position that will guarantee them continental football next season.