Dillon Sheppard & Arthur Zwane, Kaizer Chiefs, May 2023Backpagepix
Clifton Mabasa

Kaizer Chiefs reveal Arthur Zwane, Dillon Sheppard, Aubrey Mathibe, and Muzi Maluleke roles at the club - 'They are part of us in the academy'

Premier Soccer LeagueKaizer ChiefsArthur ZwaneNasreddine Nabi

While Amakhosi announced the club's new technical staff, they did not give any updates on the old staff and now Motaung has revealed their roles.

  • Zwane, Maluleke, Mathibe & Sheppard roles revealed
  • They were part of senior team technical members
  • Chiefs hired Nabi who came with his backroom staff

