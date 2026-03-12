Kaizer Chiefs report fans to police 'some of whom were intoxicated' after protests calling for the sacking of Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef

Although the club has acknowledged the fans' right to express their frustrations, they have called out the group leader, whom they accused of causing chaos.

"As Kaizer Chiefs, we value our supporters deeply and recognize their passion over the last 56 years. We would like to acknowledge the recent performances on the pitch have been challenging, and we are, as a collective, working tirelessly to turn the situation around," Corporate Communications Manager Vina Maphosa said, as quoted by KickOff.

"While we respect the rights of the fans to voice their concerns, we strongly condemn the actions that were followed by the protest organized by Makgato, supported by those who accompanied him, some of whom were intoxicated, which posed a danger and created chaos in the proceedings," he added.

"Threats of violence and ultimatums directed at the club through various interviews conducted by Makgato after the protest are unacceptable and will not be tolerated. That doesn’t mean we don’t recognize other supporters who don’t belong to branches."