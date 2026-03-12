Kaizer Chiefs report fans to police 'some of whom were intoxicated' after protests calling for the sacking of Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef
Chiefs and fans at loggerheads
In recent days, Premier Soccer League giants Kaizer Chiefs and their fans have been at loggerheads.
The friction has been brought about by the recent setbacks that include elimination from the CAF Confederation Cup and the Nedbank Cup.
Four straight losses across all competitions also exacerbated the issue.
Fans protest
The protest was led by Diakanya Makgato, who has been vocal about the group's expectations, making it clear that the management's reception of their memorandum is only the first step.
"We can only be satisfied when we get a formal response from them [Chiefs management]. However, in terms of the delivery of the memorandum, it was well received by the management," Makgato said.
Chiefs respond
Although the club has acknowledged the fans' right to express their frustrations, they have called out the group leader, whom they accused of causing chaos.
"As Kaizer Chiefs, we value our supporters deeply and recognize their passion over the last 56 years. We would like to acknowledge the recent performances on the pitch have been challenging, and we are, as a collective, working tirelessly to turn the situation around," Corporate Communications Manager Vina Maphosa said, as quoted by KickOff.
"While we respect the rights of the fans to voice their concerns, we strongly condemn the actions that were followed by the protest organized by Makgato, supported by those who accompanied him, some of whom were intoxicated, which posed a danger and created chaos in the proceedings," he added.
"Threats of violence and ultimatums directed at the club through various interviews conducted by Makgato after the protest are unacceptable and will not be tolerated. That doesn’t mean we don’t recognize other supporters who don’t belong to branches."
Violence condemned
The club has asked fans to engage in a constructive manner when expressing their frustrations and concerns.
"Name-calling and threats of violence directed at branch members will also not be tolerated. We note with concern that certain untruths have been spread by Makgato, which are not contained in the document that he and his compatriots handed to our representatives on Saturday," Maphosa stated.
"In the name of transparency and honesty, we want to urge supporters to engage constructively rather than in misinformation and destruction. What Makgato gave interviews on is not what he presented to us, and that makes him a character who plays to the gallery and wants to go viral."
The Glamour Boys will be back in action on March 15 as they are scheduled to take on Durban City.