Jessica Motaung, Kaizer Motaung Jr, Nasreddine Nabi and Bobby MotaungBackpage
Seth Willis

Kaizer Chiefs remind fans to lower expectations from Nabi - 'It is not going to happen in two or three months'

Premier Soccer LeagueMarumo Gallants vs Kaizer ChiefsMarumo GallantsKaizer ChiefsN. Nabi

The Glamour Boys official insists the supporters have to exercise patience since the team will take time to rebuild.

  • Nabi is making his debut in Mzansi football
  • Amakhosi have signed several new players
  • Motaung Jr. explains why fans should not expect instant results.
