Cavin Johnson, Christian Saile and Mduduzi Shabalala of Kaizer ChiefsGOAL GFX
Celine Abrahams

Kaizer Chiefs ready to rumble: Christian Saile, Mduduzi Shabalala and crew show promise ahead of vital showdown against unbeaten Mamelodi Sundowns in Premier Soccer League action

Premier Soccer LeagueKaizer ChiefsFEATURESCavin JohnsonChristian SaileMduduzi ShabalalaKaizer Chiefs vs SuperSport UnitedSuperSport UnitedKaizer Chiefs vs Mamelodi Sundowns FCMamelodi Sundowns FC

The Glamour Boys snapped a five-game winless streak in the Premier Soccer League, adding to SuperSport's woes in the process.

Chiefs reignited hope among their devoted fans with a promising 2-1 victory over SuperSport United in Premier Soccer League action on Saturday evening.

Interim coach Cavin Johnson's squad displayed sharper form, albeit against a youthful SuperSport team that has struggled to secure wins this year.

Nonetheless, with a win secured, GOAL examines Chiefs' strengths and strategies, highlighting how they can leverage this performance for their upcoming pivotal match against PSL log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns.

Article continues below

Editors' Picks