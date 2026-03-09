Kaizer Chiefs' Premier Soccer League struggles bad for South Africa as a country since 'even the economy goes down'
From four to zero
Having failed to qualify for the 2025/26 MTN8 competition, Kaizer Chiefs hoped to deliver in the other competitions domestically and abroad.
In front of them, they had the Carling Knockout, Nedbank Cup, and CAF Confederation Cup, as well as the Premier Soccer League.
How the season crumbled
Amakhosi's first blow was in the Carling Knockout, where they were eliminated by Stellenbosch in the first round.
Stellies, once again, handed the Soweto giants a massive blow in the Nedbank Cup, in which Amakhosi were the defending champions, beating them 2-1 in the Round of 32.
In the CAF inter-club competition, the Glamour Boys finished third in Group D to crash out, as Zamalek and Al Masry made the quarter-final phase.
Things are once again falling apart in the PSL, where Chiefs are 14 points behind leaders Orlando Pirates and second-placed Mamelodi Sundowns, who have hit 44 points.
Not good for South Africa's economy
South Africa legend Itumeleng has explained why even Mzansi should be concerned with Chiefs' struggles.
“When Chiefs are not doing well in the PSL, even the economy goes down. Kaizer Chiefs is one of the teams that gets booked to use stadiums, whereas other teams go hire or rent the stadiums they play at," he told Beyond Game Day.
“So, it goes to show you that Kaizer Chiefs is the biggest football institution in the country. Actually, in the continent, because they’re doing business completely differently from other teams.
“So, players need to realise where I am, where I am coming from, and where I am headed," Khune concluded.
What is the target for the season
The big task for co-coaches Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef is to help the team to finish second, according to Sporting Director Kaizer Motaung Jr, to compete in the 2026/27 CAF Champions League.