Luke Baartman, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage
Seth Willis

Kaizer Chiefs' Premier Soccer League struggles bad for South Africa as a country since 'even the economy goes down'

The Soweto giants are seemingly braced to end the 2025/26 campaign without silverware, having ended their decade-long drought barely a year ago with the Nedbank Cup triumph. The Glamour Boys enjoy a massive following in and outside the country. Their struggles are allegedly harming the nation, and something should be done.

  • Kaizer Chiefs, February 2026Kaizer Chiefs

    From four to zero

    Having failed to qualify for the 2025/26 MTN8 competition, Kaizer Chiefs hoped to deliver in the other competitions domestically and abroad.

    In front of them, they had the Carling Knockout, Nedbank Cup, and CAF Confederation Cup, as well as the Premier Soccer League.

  • Cedric Kaze, Khalil Ben Youssef, Kaizer Chiefs, March 2026Backpage

    How the season crumbled

    Amakhosi's first blow was in the Carling Knockout, where they were eliminated by Stellenbosch in the first round.

    Stellies, once again, handed the Soweto giants a massive blow in the Nedbank Cup, in which Amakhosi were the defending champions, beating them 2-1 in the Round of 32.

    In the CAF inter-club competition, the Glamour Boys finished third in Group D to crash out, as Zamalek and Al Masry made the quarter-final phase.

    Things are once again falling apart in the PSL, where Chiefs are 14 points behind leaders Orlando Pirates and second-placed Mamelodi Sundowns, who have hit 44 points.

  • Itumeleng KhuneBackpage

    Not good for South Africa's economy

    South Africa legend Itumeleng has explained why even Mzansi should be concerned with Chiefs' struggles.

    “When Chiefs are not doing well in the PSL, even the economy goes down. Kaizer Chiefs is one of the teams that gets booked to use stadiums, whereas other teams go hire or rent the stadiums they play at," he told Beyond Game Day.

    “So, it goes to show you that Kaizer Chiefs is the biggest football institution in the country. Actually, in the continent, because they’re doing business completely differently from other teams.

    “So, players need to realise where I am, where I am coming from, and where I am headed," Khune concluded.

  • Kaizer Motaung Jr, Khanyisa Mayo and Thabo Cele, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage

    What is the target for the season

    The big task for co-coaches Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef is to help the team to finish second, according to Sporting Director Kaizer Motaung Jr, to compete in the 2026/27 CAF Champions League.

