Kaizer Chiefs' Premier Soccer League struggles bad for South Africa as a country since 'even the economy goes down'

Amakhosi's first blow was in the Carling Knockout, where they were eliminated by Stellenbosch in the first round.

Stellies, once again, handed the Soweto giants a massive blow in the Nedbank Cup, in which Amakhosi were the defending champions, beating them 2-1 in the Round of 32.

In the CAF inter-club competition, the Glamour Boys finished third in Group D to crash out, as Zamalek and Al Masry made the quarter-final phase.

Things are once again falling apart in the PSL, where Chiefs are 14 points behind leaders Orlando Pirates and second-placed Mamelodi Sundowns, who have hit 44 points.