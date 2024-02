Ashley Du Preez missed clear-cut opportunities, resulting in Kaizer Chiefs losing two crucial points in their 0-0 draw against Royal AM on Sunday.

It was a disappointing afternoon as both Chiefs and Royal AM players delivered a lacklustre and uneventful match.

The main disappointment of the day was Amakhosi's inability to capitalise on opportunities, which could have resulted in them returning to Johannesburg with three points.

However, with only one point earned, GOAL evaluates the Glamour Boys' performance at the Harry Gwala Stadium.