Michaelson Gumede

Kaizer Chiefs player ratings vs Golden Arrows: Keagan Dolly flops again as Bruce Bvuma and Wandile Duba dazzle

Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Bruce Bvuma and Wandile Duba were the stars of the show but senior player Keagan Dolly had a night to forget.

Duba and Bvuma were arguably Kaizer Chiefs' best performers when Amakhosi beat Golden Arrows 1-0 on Tuesday night at the FNB Stadium.

Duba scored a stunner to open his top-flight account and got Chiefs off the mark as far as goals are concerned this year. Jasond Gonzalez had another bad day in the office while Keagan Dolly blew hot and cold.

Here, GOAL gives Amakhosi's players and head coach Cavin Johnson a rating out of 10 as the veteran mentor shifts focus to the Soweto Derby this Saturday.

