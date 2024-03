Kaizer Chiefs' Ashley du Preez was Amakhosi's best performer while Bruce Bvuma and defenders playing in front of him had a bad day in the office.

Amakhosi goalkeeper Bruce Bvuma had to see his three-game clean sheet streak go up in smoke as Monnapule Saleng netted a brace while Thabiso Lebitso scored a stunner.

The rear guard had an off day as the likes of Sfiso Hlanti and Given Msimango could have done better in defending and extinguishing the danger from Pirates.

Here, GOAL rates the performances of Amakhosi players and their interim coach Cavin Johnson as they came out second best in the Soweto Derby.