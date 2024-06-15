Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Mamelodi Sundowns and every Premier Soccer League club’s most valuable player ahead of the transfer window

After an eye-catching season, the value of players in the South African football scene has increased.

From Mamelodi Sundowns star Teboho Mokoena to the up-and-coming Oswin Appollis at Polokwane City, players are seeing their market values skyrocket, according to the famed German website, Transfermarkt.

Clubs are going to have to dig deep into their pockets in the upcoming transfer window if they look to snag these top talents.

GOAL has put together an insightful list of the most valuable players for each club based on the 2023-24 Premier Soccer League log standings. See who’s worth breaking the bank for!