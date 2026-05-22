Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns breathe a sigh of relief after CANAL+ confirms its commitment to 'key partner' Premier Soccer League

The growing relationship between the Premier Soccer League and CANAL+ moved into sharper focus this week after executives from the French media giant met with PSL chairman Dr Irvin Khoza for discussions centred around the future of local football broadcasting.

The meeting comes at a pivotal moment, as the South African football landscape adjusts to the shifting dynamics of the media industry.

According to information released by SuperSport, the meeting formed part of CANAL+’s long-term plans to strengthen its local content offering following its acquisition of the MultiChoice Group.

The talks arrive at a significant moment for South African football, with uncertainty having surrounded the future of the PSL’s lucrative broadcast rights in recent months amid widespread restructuring within the broader MultiChoice ecosystem.



