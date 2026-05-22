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Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns breathe a sigh of relief after CANAL+ confirms its commitment to 'key partner' Premier Soccer League
High-level talks at a critical junction
The growing relationship between the Premier Soccer League and CANAL+ moved into sharper focus this week after executives from the French media giant met with PSL chairman Dr Irvin Khoza for discussions centred around the future of local football broadcasting.
The meeting comes at a pivotal moment, as the South African football landscape adjusts to the shifting dynamics of the media industry.
According to information released by SuperSport, the meeting formed part of CANAL+’s long-term plans to strengthen its local content offering following its acquisition of the MultiChoice Group.
The talks arrive at a significant moment for South African football, with uncertainty having surrounded the future of the PSL’s lucrative broadcast rights in recent months amid widespread restructuring within the broader MultiChoice ecosystem.
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Addressing fears over budget cuts
As previously reported by various media, concerns had emerged around whether CANAL+’s aggressive “core business only” philosophy could eventually impact the PSL’s current broadcast agreement, believed to be worth around R630 million annually.
Those fears intensified after several sponsorship properties linked to the broadcaster were cut, including the Showmax PSL referees sponsorship and other peripheral projects viewed internally as non-essential spending.
However, the latest meeting appears to send a strong message that the PSL remains central to CANAL+’s long-term football ambitions across Africa.
The French company seems intent on ensuring that the biggest league on the continent continues to serve as the cornerstone of its sports programming strategy in the region.
- Orlando Pirates
CANAL+ reaffirms 'top priority' status
“The PSL is a key partner to the group, and it is important to ensure that we maintain a good relationship with our key stakeholders. This meeting was a major step in solidifying our relationship with the PSL for the long term,” CANAL+ Director for Sports Content in English and Portuguese-speaking Africa, Rendani Ramovha said, according to SuperSport.
Ramovha reinforced the company’s position that local football remains among the broadcaster’s most valuable assets.
“We have been clear since the onset of the coming together of the CANAL+ Group and the MultiChoice Group that our investment in local content is a top priority.
"And local football is right at the top of our most sought-after content from a customer and viewer perspective on DStv and SuperSport,” he explained.
This commitment is expected to calm the nerves of club owners who rely heavily on broadcast distributions to stay afloat.
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The PSL as a cultural infrastructure
Khoza, meanwhile, used the meeting to once again underline the PSL’s cultural significance within South Africa, insisting the league’s value extends far beyond stadium attendance figures.
He emphasized that the partnership is vital for the social fabric of the country.
“This cascading effect sustains an ongoing national conversation that reaches across communities and generations, permeating age, gender, affiliations and geography,” Khoza said.
“Over time, the PSL has evolved beyond a schedule of fixtures into a cultural infrastructure, a shared national platform through which stories are told, identities are expressed and moments are collectively experienced,” Khoza added.
“Together, the PSL as curator and CANAL+ as the premier delivery platform, enable a national cultural infrastructure that is both widely accessible and deeply engaging.”