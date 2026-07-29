Kaizer Chiefs new signing should have been PSL Footballer of the Year - ‘The issue is that we tend to focus heavily on midfielders and strikers’
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The bias against defensive stars
In the wake of the recent Betway Premiership awards, Allan Freese has raised concerns regarding the criteria used to select the Footballer of the Season.
The veteran coach argues that the individuals responsible for voting, namely the head coaches of the 16 top-flight clubs, historically lean towards flamboyance over clinical defensive work.
This trend has seen strikers and creative sparkplugs dominate the podium, leaving the league's most consistent defensive players in the shadows during the final tallies.
Speaking to KickOff about the perceived imbalance in recognition, Freese was candid about the narrow focus of the voting body.
"I support their choice of Relebohile Mofokeng as Footballer of the Season, but Thabo Moloisane undoubtedly deserved to come much closer," Freese said.
"The issue is that we tend to focus heavily on midfielders and strikers, neglecting defenders.”
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Moloisane’s case for the top prize
Freese is intimately familiar with the qualities of Thabo Moloisane, having worked with the player during their time together at All Stars.
The defender’s form at Stellenbosch FC last season was a major factor in Kaizer Chiefs moving quickly to secure his signature.
The former Platinum Stars mentor elaborated on why the new Amakhosi man is such a special talent, regardless of the position he occupies on the pitch.
"When I coached him at All Stars, I deployed him in a back three, and he excelled on the right side.
"He defends effectively, is strong one-v-one, and wins aerial duels despite not being very tall.
"He easily could have been the Footballer of the Season," Freese explained.
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A historical struggle for defenders
Statistically, the history of the Premier Soccer League supports Freese’s frustrations.
Since the inception of the league, only two defenders have ever managed to win the Footballer of the Season award.
Mbulelo Mabizela achieved the feat in 2002/03, followed by Tefu Mashamaite during his legendary 2014/15 campaign with Kaizer Chiefs.
Freese noted that Moloisane was not the only victim of this structural bias during the latest campaign.
He pointed to Polokwane City's Thabang Matuludi and Kaizer Chiefs Aden McCarthy as defenders who maintained high standards throughout the season but failed to gain traction in the awards discussion.
"[Matuludi]'s contributions throughout the season were outstanding and should not have been overlooked," Freese said.
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Future stars at Naturena
Beyond Moloisane, Freese also took the time to praise Aden McCarthy who joined UEFA Champions League hopefuls Sabah FK in Azerbaijan in the off-season.
"Additionally, Aden McCarthy performed very well for Chiefs last season.
"He adapted seamlessly to different partners in the defence and was a consistent starter for the team.”
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