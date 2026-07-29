Kaizer Chiefs new signing should have been PSL Footballer of the Year - ‘The issue is that we tend to focus heavily on midfielders and strikers’

In the wake of the recent Betway Premiership awards, Allan Freese has raised concerns regarding the criteria used to select the Footballer of the Season.

The veteran coach argues that the individuals responsible for voting, namely the head coaches of the 16 top-flight clubs, historically lean towards flamboyance over clinical defensive work.

This trend has seen strikers and creative sparkplugs dominate the podium, leaving the league's most consistent defensive players in the shadows during the final tallies.

Speaking to KickOff about the perceived imbalance in recognition, Freese was candid about the narrow focus of the voting body.

"I support their choice of Relebohile Mofokeng as Footballer of the Season, but Thabo Moloisane undoubtedly deserved to come much closer," Freese said.

"The issue is that we tend to focus heavily on midfielders and strikers, neglecting defenders.”