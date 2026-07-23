Kaizer Chiefs new signing backed to succeed if given time to adjust to fast pace of PSL - 'The challenge with Amakhosi fans is that they don’t have patience'

Kaizer Chiefs have officially secured the services of Tanzania international Adolf Mtasingwa Bitegeko, marking a historic moment for the club as they welcome their first-ever player from the East African nation.

The midfielder has committed his future to the Amakhosi by signing a two-year contract, which also includes an optional third year, following his departure from the financially robust Tanzanian side Azam.

Bitegeko is not a stranger to international football, having previously spent six seasons honing his skills in Scandinavia before returning to Africa.

This diverse experience is expected to provide the tactical discipline and physical presence that Chiefs have missed in the centre of the park.



