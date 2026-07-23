Kaizer Chiefs new signing backed to succeed if given time to adjust to fast pace of PSL - 'The challenge with Amakhosi fans is that they don’t have patience'
- Kaizer Chiefs
The first Tanzanian at Naturena
Kaizer Chiefs have officially secured the services of Tanzania international Adolf Mtasingwa Bitegeko, marking a historic moment for the club as they welcome their first-ever player from the East African nation.
The midfielder has committed his future to the Amakhosi by signing a two-year contract, which also includes an optional third year, following his departure from the financially robust Tanzanian side Azam.
Bitegeko is not a stranger to international football, having previously spent six seasons honing his skills in Scandinavia before returning to Africa.
This diverse experience is expected to provide the tactical discipline and physical presence that Chiefs have missed in the centre of the park.
- Kaizer Chiefs
High praise for Bitegeko's engine
Uhuru Selemani Mwambungu, who remains the longest-serving Tanzanian footballer in South African league history, believes that the Naturena faithful are getting a player of immense integrity.
Speaking to KickOff about the arrival, he noted: "Based on what I have seen of him, Adolf has presence in central midfield, provides grit, and always honest in the way he plays which will energise his teammates.
"Adolf will give Chiefs the same hard work that Issa Sarr gave Orlando Pirates in midfield."
The comparison to former Pirates anchor Sarr suggests that Bitegeko will be a defensive shield for the Amakhosi backline.
"Chiefs have found an honest midfielder who will never cheat the badge and will always give them both hard work and commitment to the badge."
- Kaizer Chiefs
The challenge of the Amakhosi faithful
While the technical ability of the player is not in doubt, the psychological adjustment to the massive Kaizer Chiefs fanbase could be the defining factor of his tenure.
Mwambungu highlighted the stark difference between Bitegeko’s former club and his new home.
"Chiefs fans will have to be patient with Adolf because he is coming from a club without fans despite being a good paying club."
The pressure of playing for a club of Chiefs' stature can often overwhelm new arrivals if they do not hit the ground running immediately.
Mwambungu was blunt about the expectations at the FNB Stadium, saying: "The challenge with Kaizer Chiefs fans is that they don’t have patience.
"They just want results. If you don’t give them what they want then they push you out.”
Adapting to the PSL tempo
Beyond the pressure from the stands, the tactical speed of the Betway Premiership will be another hurdle for the Taifa Stars midfielder to overcome.
The South African top flight is renowned for its transition speed and technical intensity, which can often catch foreign players off guard during their debut months.
He concluded his analysis by stressing that time is the most valuable commodity for the new signing.
"Chiefs will be different for him in the beginning because the pace of the PSL is fast, but he will catch up with time.
"The plus for him is that besides being able to provide cover for the defence he can also play.
"I have no doubt about Adolf," Mwambungu said.
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting