Kaizer Chiefs need to break the bank for either Pitso Mosimane, Benni McCarthy, Nasreddine Nabi or Alexandre Santos if they no longer want to be the PSL's laughingstock

Kaizer Chiefs' management needs to grow a pair and make a head coach appointment pretty soon, or else next season will be a repeat of the same song.

Yeah, sure, Chiefs need to overhaul their squad if they are serious about driving the club back to the throne of South African football. But first thing first - Amakhosi need to appoint a head coach.

Molefi Ntseki was the last permanent coach, and that was in October 2023. The experiment with club legend Arthur Zwane was a terrible recipe and experienced mentor Cavin Johnson was parachuted in, but that too went up in smoke as Chiefs failed to qualify for next season's MTN8.

There are a host of not just prominent but capable coaches in the market, and some of who Chiefs can flex their muscles to lure away from the binds of their contracts.

Technical director Kaizer Motaung Jr, his brother Bobby, and whoever else is involved in key decision-making at Naturena need to move quickly in their approach to secure a new coach.