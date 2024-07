A section of Galmour Boys fans believe the 32-year-old can be a quality addition to the club after his release from Bucs.

Orlando Pirates confirmed long-serving midfielder Vincent Pule will not be part of the team's plans ahead of the new season.

The former Maritzburg United player has been a key player at Bucs until last season when injuries and fitness levels limited his playing time.

A section of Kaizer Chiefs supporters now believe Pule can be a quality signing alongside Gaston Sirino - who was released by Mamelodi Sundowns.

Have a look at what GOAL readers feel.