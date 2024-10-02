Relebohile Mofokeng of Orlando PiratesBackpagepix
Michael Madyira

Kaizer Chiefs' MTN8 record at risk! - 'It is Orlando Pirates' cup, similar to Real Madrid and the Uefa Champions League'

MTN 8 CupOrlando PiratesOrlando Pirates vs Stellenbosch FCStellenbosch FCJ. RiveiroR. MofokengS. ChaineL. MojelaPremier Soccer LeagueKaizer Chiefs

The Buccaneers are on the verge of making history when they take on the Maroons in Durban on Saturday.

  • Bucs are in the MTN8 final
  • They meet Stellenbosch on Saturday
  • They are bidding for a third straight MTN8 title

