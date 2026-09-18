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Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Sibongiseni Mthethwa urges his team to be more clinical against Golden Arrows – ‘We are competing for the first spot’
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First spot
Kaizer Chiefs midfield anchor Sibongiseni “Ox” Mthethwa has laid down a marker, insisting that the Glamour Boys are firmly in the hunt for the Betway Premiership title.
Amakhosi head into their next fixture desperate to bridge the gap at the summit.
Fernando Da Cruz’s side currently occupy the fourth spot, trailing pacesetters Mamelodi Sundowns by eight points, though they crucially hold two games in hand over the Pretoria giants.
Addressing the need for improvement, the former Stellenbosch man highlighted the importance of learning from the stalemate at the Old Peter Mokaba Stadium.
“We made some costly mistakes in the last game, so this is a perfect chance for us to rectify that."
We are competing for the first spot, so we can’t afford to drop points in two consecutive games,” Mthethwa said, per Sowetan.
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We are going there to fight
Amakhosi face Golden Arrows, who eliminated them from the MTN8 in the quarterfinals last month, in the league at Mbombela Stadium on Sunday.
Despite the disappointment of that cup exit, Mthethwa was quick to downplay any suggestions that the team is motivated solely by a desire for payback against Abafana Bes’thende.
“We’ve played against Arrows already this season, so our mindset has changed towards them."
"We are not aiming for revenge, but we are going there to fight.
"We want to climb up the log standings, so we want nothing less than three points on Sunday,” Mthethwa explained.
Every stadium is home to Chiefs
The fixture will be held at the Mbombela Stadium, a neutral venue, but Mthethwa is confident that the change in scenery will not affect the team’s performance.
The 29-year-old asserted that the club’s massive fan base ensures they never truly feel like the away side.
“It doesn’t matter where we play, the most important thing is three points.”
He continued by praising the loyal Amakhosi faithful who travel across the country to support the team.
“We feel at home everywhere...we always have that home ground advantage."
"We want to make our supporters happy by bagging three points,” he added.
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Injury blows
However, the preparations for the clash have been hampered by significant injury news.
Amakhosi will be without their skipper Brandon Petersen after suffering a knee injury during training on Tuesday morning.
The goalkeeper, who had come under scrutiny amid costly errors in recent games, will be sidelined for an estimated four to six weeks, while striker Wandile Duba is also expected to spend two weeks on the sidelines after picking up a hip and groin injury.
In Petersen’s absence, Renaldo Leaner is expected to start in goal for Chiefs on Sunday, marking a significant opportunity for the backup shot-stopper to prove his worth.
With the captain unavailable and Duba also missing from the attacking options, the pressure will be on Mthethwa and the remaining senior figures to provide leadership.
“The most important thing for us as Kaizer Chiefs is to dominate each and every game we play regardless of the venue,” Mthethwa concluded.
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