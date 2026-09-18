Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Sibongiseni Mthethwa urges his team to be more clinical against Golden Arrows – ‘We are competing for the first spot’

Kaizer Chiefs midfield anchor Sibongiseni “Ox” Mthethwa has laid down a marker, insisting that the Glamour Boys are firmly in the hunt for the Betway Premiership title.

Amakhosi head into their next fixture desperate to bridge the gap at the summit.

Fernando Da Cruz’s side currently occupy the fourth spot, trailing pacesetters Mamelodi Sundowns by eight points, though they crucially hold two games in hand over the Pretoria giants.

Addressing the need for improvement, the former Stellenbosch man highlighted the importance of learning from the stalemate at the Old Peter Mokaba Stadium.

“We made some costly mistakes in the last game, so this is a perfect chance for us to rectify that."

We are competing for the first spot, so we can’t afford to drop points in two consecutive games,” Mthethwa said, per Sowetan.



