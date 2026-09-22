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Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Sibongiseni Mthethwa urged to raise his game – ‘I respect him so much’
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Mthethwa told to step up
The spotlight on Kaizer Chiefs’ inconsistent form has shifted from the dugout to the pitch, with former midfielder Junior Khanye identifying Sibongiseni Mthethwa as a player who is currently underperforming.
Despite the club's efforts to rebuild under new technical guidance, Khanye insists that certain established figures are not pulling their weight.
“For me, Chiefs’ problem isn’t just about the coach. I feel they should have signed more quality players.
"I also feel there are players who should be doing more to give the club more in their performances, and [Sibongiseni] Mthethwa is one of those players,” Khanye told Soccer Laduma.
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Future at Naturena questioned
The critique of Mthethwa went beyond mere tactical observations, as Khanye questioned whether the midfielder should even remain at Naturena if his output does not improve immediately.
While acknowledging Mthethwa's character, the former star was blunt about the standards required at a club of Chiefs' stature.
The pressure is mounting on the former Stellenbosch man to prove he can be the dominant force the club envisioned when they secured his signature to bolster their defensive midfield options.
“If he isn’t able to give the club more, then he might as well have been released.
"I’ve got nothing against the guy’s personality, and I respect him so much, but I don’t think he is giving the team what he should be giving,” he added.
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Praise for improving midfield duo
While Mthethwa faced heavy criticism, Khanye was quick to balance his assessment by highlighting players who have shown significant growth.
The former Chiefs man was particularly impressed by the recent contributions of Siphesihle Ndlovu and Lebohang Maboe, noting that their development has been a rare bright spot for the team.
“Compliments to Siphesihle Ndlovu and Lebohang Maboe.
"They have improved a lot and have been doing well, and they should keep up the good work because more of their improved performances will go a long way in helping the team going forward.
“I need to be honest and compliment the guys because there has been a good change, and their improved performances in midfield have contributed to the team.”
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Squad depth & recruitment concerns
Beyond individual critiques, Khanye turned his attention to the club's broader recruitment strategy.
While he identified young talent like Langelihle Phili as a promising prospect, he warned that the youngster cannot be expected to carry the burden of the team's expectations alone.
The pundit questioned why the management did not do more to support their young stars by bringing in high-level reinforcements during the recent transfer window to ensure the squad could compete for major silverware.
“I have been impressed with Phili, but you need more players of such quality because he can’t do it alone,” Khanye added.
“Unfortunately, he also got injured, and that affected the team and what they were trying to do."
"Why didn’t Chiefs sign more players if they really needed to challenge for honours this season?”
These questions remain at the heart of the debate as the club looks to find a winning formula.
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