Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Sibongiseni Mthethwa urged to raise his game – ‘I respect him so much’

The spotlight on Kaizer Chiefs’ inconsistent form has shifted from the dugout to the pitch, with former midfielder Junior Khanye identifying Sibongiseni Mthethwa as a player who is currently underperforming.

Despite the club's efforts to rebuild under new technical guidance, Khanye insists that certain established figures are not pulling their weight.

“For me, Chiefs’ problem isn’t just about the coach. I feel they should have signed more quality players.

"I also feel there are players who should be doing more to give the club more in their performances, and [Sibongiseni] Mthethwa is one of those players,” Khanye told Soccer Laduma.