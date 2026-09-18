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Kaizer Chiefs midfielder reacts to Pitso Mosimane's Bafana Bafana call-up - 'It is a dream for every footballer'
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A dream return for the Amakhosi talisman
Lebohang Maboe is officially back in the international fold, and the Kaizer Chiefs creative spark could not hide his excitement after Pitso Mosimane rewarded his domestic form with a spot in the final 30-man squad.
Speaking to the official Chiefs website following the squad announcement, the 32-year-old expressed just how much the call-up meant to him and his family.
The former Mamelodi Sundowns man emphasised that the hunger to play for his country has never faded during his time away from the national setup.
“It’s really, really a pleasure to don the national team jersey,” Maboe told Chiefs media department.
“It is a dream for every footballer, for every kid that grows up.
“I can never take this milestone lightly.”
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Jingles trusts in veteran experience
Mosimane has opted for a blend of youth and proven quality as he prepares for the back-to-back 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.
South Africa are scheduled to host Guinea at the Orlando Amstel Arena on September 26, before travelling to face Eritrea on September 30.
To round off a busy international window, Bafana will also test themselves against continental giants Egypt in a high-profile friendly next month.
Maboe’s history with the national team is one of significant gaps and unfulfilled potential until now.
While he was part of the squad that famously defeated Egypt 1-0 in the 2019 AFCON Round of 16, he remained an unused substitute on that historic night in Cairo.
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Stellar club form forces Mosimane's hand
The call-up is no charity act from Mosimane; it is a direct consequence of Maboe’s blistering start to the Betway Premiership season. The midfielder has been in sublime form for Chiefs, picking up back-to-back Man of the Match awards in recent outings.
Statistical output has been equally impressive, providing four direct goal contributions in the early stages of the campaign.
His ability to operate in various roles across the midfield and forward line gives Mosimane tactical flexibility that few other players in the squad can offer.
Maboe has reinvented himself at Naturena, transitioning from a pure attacker into a more complete midfield general who can dictate the tempo of a game.
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Looking ahead to the AFCON mission
The upcoming double-header against Guinea and Eritrea represents a vital opportunity for Bafana to take control of their qualifying group.
With the added glamour of a friendly against Egypt on the horizon, the pressure will be on the senior players like Maboe to lead by example.
As the squad begins their preparations at the national camp, all eyes will be on whether Maboe can break back into the starting eleven.
Given his recent Man of the Match exploits, he will certainly be pushing for a starting berth in Orlando.
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