Kaizer Chiefs midfielder reacts to Pitso Mosimane's Bafana Bafana call-up - 'It is a dream for every footballer'

Lebohang Maboe is officially back in the international fold, and the Kaizer Chiefs creative spark could not hide his excitement after Pitso Mosimane rewarded his domestic form with a spot in the final 30-man squad.

Speaking to the official Chiefs website following the squad announcement, the 32-year-old expressed just how much the call-up meant to him and his family.

The former Mamelodi Sundowns man emphasised that the hunger to play for his country has never faded during his time away from the national setup.

“It’s really, really a pleasure to don the national team jersey,” Maboe told Chiefs media department.

“It is a dream for every footballer, for every kid that grows up.

“I can never take this milestone lightly.”



