Kaizer Chiefs
Kaizer Chiefs midfielder on Golden Arrows PSL clash - 'If we want to stay in the title race, this game is vital'
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Uphill battle
Kaizer Chiefs are currently facing a significant uphill battle in the Betway Premiership as they look to keep pace with the early frontrunners.
Following a frustrating 1-1 draw against Polokwane City in their previous outing, Fernando da Cruz’s men find themselves trailing league leaders Mamelodi Sundowns by eight points but with two games in hand.
With the international break approaching, the pressure is mounting on the Glamour Boys to secure a victory and prevent the gap at the summit from widening any further.
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Not an easy ride
Midfielder Siphesihle Ndlovu has been vocal about the mood within the camp, admitting that the recent stalemate was a setback for the Soweto giants.
Speaking to the club's official website, Ndlovu expressed the team's collective desire to rectify their mistakes.
“Obviously we were disappointed not to get the win against Polokwane but we have had a week to prepare for this one and it’s going to be an interesting game because we have played them already and we know it won’t be an easy ride, but it’s very important for us to go into the break on the back of a positive result,” Ndlovu said.
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Result over performance
The midfielder is under no illusions regarding the difficulty of the task at hand, especially given the tactical profile of their opponents.
He anticipates a chess match against a side that thrives on keeping the ball and exploiting gaps.
“They are a possession-based side that is also dangerous in transition so they are tricky to play against but we have our own tactical plan that will nullify their strengths and pose them problems,” he added.
For Ndlovu, the primary objective on Sunday is clear: the result takes precedence over the performance.
“If we want to stay in the title race, this game is vital to us continuing our journey, so whether we win in style or by grinding it out, we want those three points on Sunday,” he said.
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Step up when needed
Chiefs will have to navigate this crucial encounter without the services of two key personnel.
Goalkeeper Brandon Petersen and attacker Wandile Duba are both unavailable for selection, which could have been a cause for concern for the supporters.
However, Ndlovu remains adamant that the squad possesses the necessary quality and depth to absorb these losses.
The midfielder believes that other players in the dressing room are more than capable of stepping into the breach and maintaining the high standards required at Naturena.
Discussing the impact of the missing duo, Ndlovu emphasized the "next man up" mentality that the coaching staff has instilled in the group.
“They are two important players in our team but in football you have to deal with unforeseen circumstances and, as the coaches always tell us, we are a squad and every player has to be ready to step up when needed, so we trust the players who will come in to fulfil the roles they are given,” he concluded.
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