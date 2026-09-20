Kaizer Chiefs midfielder on Golden Arrows PSL clash - 'If we want to stay in the title race, this game is vital'

Kaizer Chiefs are currently facing a significant uphill battle in the Betway Premiership as they look to keep pace with the early frontrunners.

Following a frustrating 1-1 draw against Polokwane City in their previous outing, Fernando da Cruz’s men find themselves trailing league leaders Mamelodi Sundowns by eight points but with two games in hand.

With the international break approaching, the pressure is mounting on the Glamour Boys to secure a victory and prevent the gap at the summit from widening any further.



