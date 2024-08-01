Kaizer Chiefs' Mfundo Vilakazi, Mamelodi Sundowns wonderkid Siyabonga Mabena & Shandre Campbell headline Amajita Cosafa squad

Backpagepix/Club BruggeMichael MadyiraKaizer Chiefs' Mfundo Vilakazi, Mamelodi Sundowns wonderkid Siyabonga Mabena & Shandre Campbell headline Amajita Cosafa squadPremier Soccer LeagueSouth Africa U20Kaizer ChiefsSouth AfricaMamelodi Sundowns FCCOSAFA CupShandre CampbellThe South Africa Under-20 squad is set to participate in the regional age group tournament bidding for a ninth title.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowMdka has named a provisional U20 Cosafa squadThere are a number of PSL players Also overseas-based starlets are included Article continues below