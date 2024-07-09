Itumeleng Khune, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage
Michael Madyira

Kaizer Chiefs marketing director Jessica Motaung clarifies the future of out-of-contract veteran goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune

Premier Soccer LeagueKaizer ChiefsItumeleng Khune

The 37-year-old is not training with the rest of the Amakhosi squad and also missed out on the trip to Turkey.

  • Khune's Chiefs contract has expired
  • He is not training with the rest of the team
  • Motaung opens up on the keeper's situation
