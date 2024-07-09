Kaizer Chiefs marketing director Jessica Motaung clarifies the future of out-of-contract veteran goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune

BackpageMichael MadyiraKaizer Chiefs marketing director Jessica Motaung clarifies the future of out-of-contract veteran goalkeeper Itumeleng KhunePremier Soccer LeagueKaizer ChiefsItumeleng KhuneThe 37-year-old is not training with the rest of the Amakhosi squad and also missed out on the trip to Turkey.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowKhune's Chiefs contract has expired He is not training with the rest of the team Motaung opens up on the keeper's situation Article continues below