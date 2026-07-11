Kaizer Chiefs make surprise decision on the future of Pule Mmodi ahead of the 2026/27 season
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Amakhosi trigger contract extension
Kaizer Chiefs have moved to secure the short-term future of Pule Mmodi by exercising the one-year option in his contract, according to FARPost.
The decision ensures the 33-year-old attacker remains with the Soweto giants for the 2026/27 season, despite significant speculation that his time at the club was coming to an end following a dip in form.
Mmodi is now set to enter his fourth season with the Glamour Boys after initially joining on a free transfer from Golden Arrows in 2023.
This extension brings much-needed clarity to his status at the club, as his original deal had officially expired on June 30, leaving many to wonder if he would be part of the new project under Fernando Da Cruz.
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Struggles for form and game time
The decision to keep Mmodi has come as a shock to some sections of the Amakhosi faithful, given his underwhelming returns last term.
The Free State-born winger struggled to nail down a permanent spot in the starting eleven, often finding himself used as a rotation option during a frustrating campaign for both player and club.
Statistically, the veteran attacker managed just one goal and one assist in 25 appearances across all competitions.
Since his arrival at Naturena, Mmodi has clocked up 86 appearances, contributing 10 goals and six assists in total.
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Pre-season in Spain and squad depth
Confirmation of Mmodi's stay explains his inclusion in the Chiefs squad that recently travelled to Spain for a high-profile pre-season training camp.
New head coach Da Cruz is currently putting the team through their paces in Europe, and it appears the French tactician sees a specific role for the pacy winger as he assesses the options available to him.
Mmodi’s retention is also seen as a strategic move to provide experienced cover in the final third.
With Glody Lilepo attracting serious interest from North African clubs, the Chiefs hierarchy is keen to ensure they are not left short on the flanks.
If Lilepo were to depart, Mmodi’s familiarity with the club’s environment would be vital for squad continuity.
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The hunt for fresh talent continues
While Mmodi has been handed a lifeline, the club is still actively looking to overhaul its attacking department.
Younger talents like Asanele Velebayi are expected to take on more responsibility this season on the left wing.
Velebayi showed flashes of brilliance in his debut year and is tipped for a breakout campaign under the new technical team.
Furthermore, Chiefs remain in the market for additional quality.
For now, Mmodi remains a key part of the puzzle as the club prepares for a massive season ahead.
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