Kaizer Chiefs make surprise decision on the future of Pule Mmodi ahead of the 2026/27 season

Kaizer Chiefs have moved to secure the short-term future of Pule Mmodi by exercising the one-year option in his contract, according to FARPost.

The decision ensures the 33-year-old attacker remains with the Soweto giants for the 2026/27 season, despite significant speculation that his time at the club was coming to an end following a dip in form.

Mmodi is now set to enter his fourth season with the Glamour Boys after initially joining on a free transfer from Golden Arrows in 2023.

This extension brings much-needed clarity to his status at the club, as his original deal had officially expired on June 30, leaving many to wonder if he would be part of the new project under Fernando Da Cruz.







