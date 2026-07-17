Kaizer Chiefs make call on future of Dillan Solomons with the start of the 2026/27 season edging closer
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New coach gives Solomons the green light
Dillan Solomons is set to extend his stay at Kaizer Chiefs after receiving a significant vote of confidence from the club's new head coach, Fernando da Cruz.
Despite the uncertainty that usually follows a change in leadership and the expiration of a contract, the former Moroka Swallows man has been heavily involved in the club's pre-season preparations.
Recent social media footage from the Amakhosi village showed Solomons fully integrated into the first-team training sessions.
This presence served as a major hint that he remains a key part of the technical team's blueprint for the upcoming Premier Soccer League season.
KickOff sources have now confirmed the details of the agreement that will keep him at the club.
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Contract details and Naturena stay
The deal is understood to be a short-term security measure that rewards Solomons for his utility and performance over the previous season.
According to an insider close to the deal: “I hear he is definitely staying. It’s a one-year extension, with an option for a further year.”
This structure allows the club to retain its services while maintaining flexibility in its squad planning.
Solomons was a reliable figure during the previous campaign, racking up nine appearances in the Premier Soccer League and another nine in the CAF Confederation Cup.
He also proved his durability by playing the full 120 minutes during a grueling Carling Knockout clash against Stellenbosch, proving he has the engine required for Da Cruz's high-intensity style.
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Competition for places at right-back
The decision to retain Solomons adds depth to a competitive right-back department at Naturena. He will compete for a starting berth against the likes of Thabiso Monyane and Reeve Frosler.
Da Cruz is reportedly a fan of Solomons' ability to transition quickly from defense to attack, offering a different profile to his more defensively-minded rivals.
The competition is further bolstered by the return of young prospect Sifiso Timba, who spent the previous season gaining valuable experience on loan at Gomora United.
With Chiefs looking to challenge on multiple fronts once again, having several high-quality options in the defensive wide areas is seen as a priority for the new coaching staff.
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Attacking threat and continental pedigree
One of the primary reasons Solomons has managed to secure his future is his goal-scoring threat from a deep position.
During the side's recent continental excursion, his attacking instincts were on full display.
He famously scored a sensational solo goal against Egyptian giants Al Masry and forced a crucial own goal against Zamalek to rescue a point for the Soweto giants.
While Chiefs have cleared out several high-profile names this window, including Gaston Sirino and Happy Mashiane, the retention of Solomons suggests that Da Cruz values continuity in certain areas.
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