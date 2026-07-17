Kaizer Chiefs make call on future of Dillan Solomons with the start of the 2026/27 season edging closer

Dillan Solomons is set to extend his stay at Kaizer Chiefs after receiving a significant vote of confidence from the club's new head coach, Fernando da Cruz.

Despite the uncertainty that usually follows a change in leadership and the expiration of a contract, the former Moroka Swallows man has been heavily involved in the club's pre-season preparations.

Recent social media footage from the Amakhosi village showed Solomons fully integrated into the first-team training sessions.

This presence served as a major hint that he remains a key part of the technical team's blueprint for the upcoming Premier Soccer League season.

KickOff sources have now confirmed the details of the agreement that will keep him at the club.







