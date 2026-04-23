Kaizer Chiefs Luke Fleurs hijack murder accused claim police brutality during court appearance saying one of the suspect's hands were so badly injured he 'had to use his thumb' print to sign statement
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Sensational claims
In a shocking development at the Palm Ridge Magistrates Court, Fernando Sive, Franky Xaba, and Thembinkosi Hlomikhawu have alleged that they were physically assaulted by investigating officer Captain Abbie Montwedi.
The claims emerged during a hearing on Wednesday, April 22, where the men are facing charges related to the South African footballer who was shot dead in a violent carjacking earlier this year.
Through their legal representatives, Advocate Pholile Khanyile, Advocate Thapelo Monnakgotla, and Advocate Hlomani Mogase, the suspects argued that the alleged violence occurred during interviews specifically related to their possession of a vehicle linked to the late footballer.
They contend that the attacks were a calculated attempt to force their cooperation during the high-profile investigation.
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Defence disputes police testimony
The court heard that the accused intend to testify that they were assaulted and threatened while in custody.
However, investigating officer Nare Moloto countered these claims, stating that the suspects had refused to be interviewed regarding the murder charges, citing that they had already provided statements to Captain Montwedi.
Moloto maintained that none of the accused informed him of any mistreatment during his interactions with them and further told the court that he saw no visible injuries on the suspects.
"There was no reason to conduct such an inspection, as no injuries were reported or observed, and the accused had not raised any complaint of assault at the time," he said according to a report in the Daily Sun.
He insisted that any alleged assault should have been reported immediately to the appropriate authorities.
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Severe injuries alleged by legal team
Advocate Khanyile strongly disputed the officer's version of events, highlighting the physical state of one of her clients.
She revealed that "one of my clients, Thembinkosi Hlomikhawu, was severely injured that he could not properly sign his statement and had to use his thumb instead due to hand injuries allegedly sustained during the assault."
This detail was used to question why the investigating officer had not instructed the men to remove their clothing for a proper medical examination.
The six accused—Ndumiso Moswane (26), Fernando Sive (25), Nhlakanipho Dlamini (21), Franky Xaba (25), Maredi Mphahlele (36), and Thembinkosi Hlomikhawu (31)—collectively face a litany of serious charges. These include murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, and the unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition.
The legal battle over the admissibility of their statements is expected to be a focal point of the upcoming testimony.
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The tragic loss of a rising star
The football world was left in mourning when Fleurs, just 24 years old, was killed on April 3, 2024.
The "classy defender" was at a petrol station in the Johannesburg suburb of Florida when he was confronted by armed suspects. According to police reports, "the suspects pointed [at] him with a firearm and took him out of his vehicle, then shot him once on the upper body" before fleeing with his car.
Fleurs had joined Kaizer Chiefs only the previous October after a successful stint with SuperSport United and was considered one of the brightest defensive prospects in the country.
He had previously represented South Africa at the Tokyo Olympics and was reportedly on the verge of making his senior international debut.
The trial is set to continue as the court seeks justice for a life cut tragically short by violent crime.