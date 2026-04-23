Kaizer Chiefs Luke Fleurs hijack murder accused claim police brutality during court appearance saying one of the suspect's hands were so badly injured he 'had to use his thumb' print to sign statement

In a shocking development at the Palm Ridge Magistrates Court, Fernando Sive, Franky Xaba, and Thembinkosi Hlomikhawu have alleged that they were physically assaulted by investigating officer Captain Abbie Montwedi.

The claims emerged during a hearing on Wednesday, April 22, where the men are facing charges related to the South African footballer who was shot dead in a violent carjacking earlier this year.

Through their legal representatives, Advocate Pholile Khanyile, Advocate Thapelo Monnakgotla, and Advocate Hlomani Mogase, the suspects argued that the alleged violence occurred during interviews specifically related to their possession of a vehicle linked to the late footballer.

They contend that the attacks were a calculated attempt to force their cooperation during the high-profile investigation.







