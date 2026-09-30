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Kaizer Chiefs' Luke Baartman on his favoured position and how a 'national team call-up can change your career'
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The rise of a new Amakhosi star
Luke Baartman is quickly establishing himself as one of the most exciting young talents in the Betway Premiership.
The attacker has enjoyed a productive start to the current campaign, featuring in eight matches across all competitions for Kaizer Chiefs.
Speaking to the media in Pretoria, the youngster expressed his satisfaction with his current trajectory while acknowledging that the hard work is only just beginning.
"It has been a great start for me, playing all the games so far in the league."
"Now it’s just up to me to keep on working and keep on getting game time," Baartman said, per Sowetan.
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International ambitions
For Baartman, the upcoming back-to-back friendly matches against Algeria in Bloemfontein represent more than just exhibition fixtures.
They are a platform to solidify his status as a future senior international.
The midfielder has previously experienced the highs and lows of the national team environment, having missed out on the Amajita squad that tasted success in the Cosafa and 2025 Africa Cup of Nations due to a poorly timed injury.
"I was with the team when we prepared for Cosafa and the Africa Cup of Nations, but I got injured."
"I worked hard and went to the Fifa World Cup. Now we’re back again," he reflected.
"You can change your career when you play for your national team."
"Now I’ve just got to keep on working and getting better and better.
"If I don’t play, I’m not going to get called up."
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The Da Cruz influence and tactical growth
A significant factor in Baartman’s development this season has been the arrival of head coach Fernando da Cruz at Kaizer Chiefs.
The French tactician has placed considerable trust in the 20-year-old, deploying him in a role that allows him to influence the game in the final third.
Baartman has thrived under this tutelage, crediting the manager for his tactical improvement and his ability to adapt to the demands of top-flight football.
“It’s up to me to listen to him, then get better and better,” Baartman explained when asked about the impact of the new coaching regime.
He then addressed his preferred role on the pitch: “First, I want to say that I come from a great structure [at CT Spurs] and a solid development background that allows me to play anywhere up front. But for me, my main position is a number nine, followed by the false nine.”
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From Cape Town to Naturena
The transition from his roots in Cape Town to the intense spotlight of Johannesburg has been a transformative experience for Baartman.
Representing Kaizer Chiefs is a responsibility that carries immense historical weight, and the youngster remains grounded despite his rapid ascent.
He recognises that his success serves as an inspiration for those back in his hometown, where the prestige of the Soweto giants is felt just as strongly as it is in the heart of Gauteng.
“Playing for a big club like Chiefs, it’s massive."
"And where I come from, in Cape Town, it’s also very big to play for a club like Chiefs,” he noted.
This awareness of the club's stature seems to drive his work ethic on the training ground, which he credits as the primary reason for his regular inclusion in the starting eleven.
As he prepares to represent South Africa against Algeria, the objective remains clear: continue the hard work that earned him the call-up.
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