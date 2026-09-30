Kaizer Chiefs' Luke Baartman on his favoured position and how a 'national team call-up can change your career'

Luke Baartman is quickly establishing himself as one of the most exciting young talents in the Betway Premiership.

The attacker has enjoyed a productive start to the current campaign, featuring in eight matches across all competitions for Kaizer Chiefs.

Speaking to the media in Pretoria, the youngster expressed his satisfaction with his current trajectory while acknowledging that the hard work is only just beginning.

"It has been a great start for me, playing all the games so far in the league."

"Now it’s just up to me to keep on working and keep on getting game time," Baartman said, per Sowetan.



