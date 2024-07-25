Nasreddine Nabi's Chiefs Dream TeamGOAL
Seth Willis

Kaizer Chiefs' loss is Al Wehda's gain! Performance analyst who rejected Amakhosi joins Saudi side along with ex-Orlando Pirates coach

Amakhosi were aiming at forming a formidable backroom staff in their bid to restore lost glory in the new campaign.

  • Nabi was keen on having a strong technical team
  • Tunisian has a tough job helping Amakhosi get back to the top
  • Former target unveiled in Middle East

