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Kaizer Chiefs loanees tearing it up at Hope FC - 'I only had two days with him, and I decided that I believe in him'
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Instant impact
Kaizer Chiefs prospect Pheko Phago has hit the ground running at Hope FC, needing just a handful of training sessions to convince the coaching staff of his immense potential.
The 21-year-old midfielder is currently one of four Amakhosi players spending the season on loan with the newly promoted side, and his debut against North West University suggested that the Glamour Boys may have a serious talent developing on their hands.
The left-footed playmaker, who spent last season honing his craft in the DStv Diski Challenge, looked physically ready for the demands of senior football.
Reflecting on the youngster's integration into the squad, Hope FC head coach Clayton Daniels admitted he was sold on the player almost instantly.
"This boy is going to be a very important player for us this season," he told Soccer Laduma.
"Let me tell you something. He had two training sessions with me before that game, and I already made up my mind that there is something in this boy.
"He has the appetite and the willingness to learn. I only had two days with him, and I decided that I believe in him. From what I saw in the two training sessions, I decided to put him in the matchday squad," Daniels said.
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Flexibility
Daniels is clearly planning to build his tactical setup around the versatility of his new recruit, emphasizing that Phago’s role will be fluid throughout the season.
The former defender believes that the midfielder's readiness to play at a higher level is evident, provided he continues to build his physical conditioning. With the Motsepe Foundation Championship known for its grueling schedule and physical demands, the coaching staff at Hope FC are focused on ensuring the Chiefs loanee is managed correctly to maximize his output over the coming months.
"He got his opportunity, and he showed me that he is ready to play at this level. He just needs to work on his fitness now, and then he is going to be a gem for us this season," Daniels continued.
"I also told him that he should be flexible in his role because I like players who can play in different positions and can move in different positions. Interchanging of positions is part of my game plan, for players to be comfortable in different positions.
"Everyone knows the types of movements I am looking for, the types of passes I am looking for and decision making.
"I am excited for this team, and there are a lot of positives. This is a tough league, and it will be a long season, so we must not get carried away," he concluded.
Phago is not the only Naturena product making his mark at the club, as he featured alongside fellow loanees Samkelo Zwane and Naledi Hlongwane during the victory. Goalkeeper Bontle Molefe was also on the bench, highlighting the strong partnership currently existing between the two clubs.
Zwane, who scored the decisive goal, was equally enthusiastic at his prospects at the NFD club.
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Goal on debut
Samkelo Zwane could not have asked for a better start to his tenure at Hope FC, as he netted the winning goal to secure a 1-0 victory against North West University in Potchefstroom. The 24-year-old midfielder, who has struggled for regular minutes in recent seasons, was visibly delighted to make an instant impact for his new side in the Motsepe Foundation Championship.
"The feeling of the goal was amazing," he told Soccer Laduma.
"To score on debut is always a good thing. I am just happy that the team as a whole was able to get the three points. We can always improve, but it's work in progress," Zwane said.
He further explained his current physical condition after returning to the pitch, stating: "Actually I just came back from a hamstring. I had an hamstring injury, so my fitness is not quite there, but I am working everyday in training, doing extra. It's going to come right."
The goal represents a significant moment for a player who managed just seven appearances during a loan spell with Siwelele FC in the Betway Premiership last term.
The transition to the second tier appears to have provided the spark Zwane was searching for, as he looks to put his injury woes behind him and establish himself as a key figure in the Hope FC engine room.
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No one becomes a footballer to sit on the bench
Zwane’s decision to move to Hope FC was born out of a desperate need for regular football, something that eluded him at Kaizer Chiefs and during his loan spell in Bloemfontein.
"No one becomes a footballer to sit on the bench, but it's part of the journey. The coaches have to do what they have to do, so it is what it is," he said.
"I spoke to the management at Kaizer Chiefs and I expressed to them that game time is needed. It's more of a game time."
Reflecting on why he chose this specific project, Zwane added: "For me, I feel like I have not played in a long time consistently, so that's a big factor why I chose Hope FC and they've just welcomed me with open arms. My teammates are so amazing. The whole Hope FC is doing well and this team is going far," he concluded.
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