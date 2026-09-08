Kaizer Chiefs loanees tearing it up at Hope FC - 'I only had two days with him, and I decided that I believe in him'

Kaizer Chiefs prospect Pheko Phago has hit the ground running at Hope FC, needing just a handful of training sessions to convince the coaching staff of his immense potential.

The 21-year-old midfielder is currently one of four Amakhosi players spending the season on loan with the newly promoted side, and his debut against North West University suggested that the Glamour Boys may have a serious talent developing on their hands.

The left-footed playmaker, who spent last season honing his craft in the DStv Diski Challenge, looked physically ready for the demands of senior football.

Reflecting on the youngster's integration into the squad, Hope FC head coach Clayton Daniels admitted he was sold on the player almost instantly.

"This boy is going to be a very important player for us this season," he told Soccer Laduma.

"Let me tell you something. He had two training sessions with me before that game, and I already made up my mind that there is something in this boy.

"He has the appetite and the willingness to learn. I only had two days with him, and I decided that I believe in him. From what I saw in the two training sessions, I decided to put him in the matchday squad," Daniels said.