Kaizer Chiefs-linked star Seluleko Mahlambi sets high targets for the 2026/27 season - 'My aim this season is 14 or 15 goals'
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Ambitious targets for the rising star
Having established himself as one of the most exciting young talents in the Premier Soccer League, Seluleko Mahlambi is not resting on his laurels.
After a season that saw him emerge as a key figure for TS Galaxy, the winger has revealed that he is eyeing a massive increase in his goal contributions.
Speaking after a successful pre-season outing in the Mpumalanga Premier’s Cup, the attacker explained that his focus is purely on personal and collective growth.
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Chasing the elusive double-figure mark
While his performances last term were enough to earn him a nomination for the PSL Young Player of the Season, Mahlambi is hungry for more clinical finishing.
He fell just short of his personal targets during the previous campaign and is determined to rectify that this time around.
The Rockets' star was candid about his statistics from the previous year, while revealing his target for the new season after TS Galaxy won the Mpumalanga Premier's Cup.
"To win the match [Mpumalanga Premier's Cup final] means a lot to me because from last season, my plan was to push myself and make sure I continue where I left off until things happen the way I wish them to, and helping the team go forward," Mahlambi said as per KickOff.
"I'm very happy with my performance. I thank the support from the coaches and the guys; this couldn't have happened without them. I think everything is on track.
"Last season, I was gunning for 10 goals but ended up with only seven, so my aim this season is 14 or 15 goals, which will enable me to at least to get to the elusive 10 goals I was looking for last season."
Ignoring the noise amidst Chiefs interest
His impressive form, which included six goals and five assists in 30 appearances, has naturally led to intense speculation regarding his future.
Kaizer Chiefs are thought to be among the clubs monitoring his situation closely as they look to bolster their attacking options.
However, Mahlambi remains focused on his duties at Galaxy, acknowledging that as a wide player, he is under pressure to deliver high-quality outputs regardless of where he plays his football.
The youngster understands the expectations placed on modern wingers and is embracing the challenge of becoming a more complete offensive weapon.
He remains grounded despite the frequent mentions of his name in the transfer columns and the praise he received for his Nedbank Cup displays.
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International dreams and Bafana Bafana
While many fans are calling for his inclusion in the Bafana Bafana setups, the 21-year-old is taking a patient approach to his international career.
Mahlambi is confident that the right opportunities will present themselves if he remains disciplined and keeps his focus on the pitch.
For now, his priority is ensuring that Galaxy remains competitive and that he fulfills the heavy expectations he has placed upon his own shoulders.
Regarding a potential call-up to represent South Africa, the winger stated: "As a winger, I'm expected to score and assist.
“As for the national team, that's not something I'm rushing, to be honest.
"If the time is right, they will select me."
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