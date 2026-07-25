Kaizer Chiefs-linked star Seluleko Mahlambi sets high targets for the 2026/27 season - 'My aim this season is 14 or 15 goals'

While his performances last term were enough to earn him a nomination for the PSL Young Player of the Season, Mahlambi is hungry for more clinical finishing.

He fell just short of his personal targets during the previous campaign and is determined to rectify that this time around.

The Rockets' star was candid about his statistics from the previous year, while revealing his target for the new season after TS Galaxy won the Mpumalanga Premier's Cup.

"To win the match [Mpumalanga Premier's Cup final] means a lot to me because from last season, my plan was to push myself and make sure I continue where I left off until things happen the way I wish them to, and helping the team go forward," Mahlambi said as per KickOff.

"I'm very happy with my performance. I thank the support from the coaches and the guys; this couldn't have happened without them. I think everything is on track.

"Last season, I was gunning for 10 goals but ended up with only seven, so my aim this season is 14 or 15 goals, which will enable me to at least to get to the elusive 10 goals I was looking for last season."







