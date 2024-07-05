Grant KekanaGetty
Seth Willis

Kaizer Chiefs-linked Grant Kekana likens Mamelodi Sundowns' Caf Champions League situation to Manchester City's

Premier Soccer LeagueMamelodi Sundowns FCCAF Champions LeagueGomolemo Grant Kekana

The center-back is convinced Masandawana will clinch their second prestigious continental crown after coming close severally.

  • Downs are struggling to win their second Caf CL trophy
  • In the last two editions, Masandawana have reached the semi-final
  • Kekana shares his opinion
