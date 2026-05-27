Kaizer Chiefs legend Willard Katsande on Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef exits - 'I'm not surprised... the club needs to win the league'

Kaizer Chiefs legend Willard Katsande says the club made the right call by parting ways with co-coaches Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef, despite the duo guiding them to a third-place finish in the league.

Amakhosi revealed on Tuesday that Kaze and Ben Youssef, who took over early in the season after the club sent Nasreddine Nabi packing, won’t have their contracts renewed as they look for an experienced coach.

“Football is a business, so certain decisions must be made,” Katsande, who won the league with Amakhosi in 2013 and 2015, told Sowetan.

“Kaizer Chiefs are an ambitious club, so of course, the co-coaches have done well.

"They deserve a nod, but if you look before the season ended, it was clear that management wanted the Champions League spot."