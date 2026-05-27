Kaizer Chiefs legend Willard Katsande on Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef exits - 'I'm not surprised... the club needs to win the league'
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Katsande backs the board's ruthless call
Kaizer Chiefs legend Willard Katsande says the club made the right call by parting ways with co-coaches Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef, despite the duo guiding them to a third-place finish in the league.
Amakhosi revealed on Tuesday that Kaze and Ben Youssef, who took over early in the season after the club sent Nasreddine Nabi packing, won’t have their contracts renewed as they look for an experienced coach.
“Football is a business, so certain decisions must be made,” Katsande, who won the league with Amakhosi in 2013 and 2015, told Sowetan.
“Kaizer Chiefs are an ambitious club, so of course, the co-coaches have done well.
"They deserve a nod, but if you look before the season ended, it was clear that management wanted the Champions League spot."
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Pressure mounting after Pirates' success
The duo guided the Glamour Boys to third place in the Betway Premiership table with 54 points, Amakhosi’s best-points tally since the 2019/20 campaign. Chiefs also moved from ninth place last year to a Confed Cup place this time. However, for a club of Chiefs' stature, mid-table improvements are no longer sufficient to satisfy a restless fanbase and ambitious ownership.
“Going back to the Confed Cup, it’s good, but the club made it clear in the beginning that they want to finish in the top two," Katsande explained.
"Look at Mamelodi Sundowns; they won the second star, and Orlando Pirates won the league.
“The minute Pirates won the league, there was pressure on Chiefs no matter what. I’m not surprised because at the end of the day, the club needs to win the league.
"Yes, the coaches did well from where the club were in the previous seasons, but it is not enough. They qualified for the Confederation Cup, but there is no trophy.”
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Serial winners linked to Naturena hot seat
Golden Arrows coach Manqoba Mngqithi and Pitso Mosimane’s names have been mentioned as possible replacements, and Katsande feels it’s about time Amakhosi hired a pedigreed coach.
“We need a serial winner who can control the dressing room. It will be easy for Pitso to flourish in this environment. He is a serial winner,” Katsande said.
The focus remains on finding a leader capable of managing the high-pressure environment of South Africa's most supported club while implementing a style of play that leads to immediate results.
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The search for a winning mentality
Kaze and Khalil’s record during their 39 matches in charge saw them record 19 wins, 11 draws, and 9 defeats. While respectable, the lack of silverware remained the deciding factor.
Katsande believes any high-level incoming coach will already be assessing the current squad to identify where improvements are necessary to hit the ground running next season.
“I’m sure the coach who is going to be hired has been looking at how the team plays...the players we have and where he needs to beef up.
"Good coaches know how to hit the ground running and bring the winning mentality,” Katsande concluded.
As the search for a permanent successor begins, the pressure is on the Chiefs management to deliver a name that can truly challenge Sundowns and Pirates at the summit of the Betway Premiership.