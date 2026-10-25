Kaizer Chiefs legend Willard Katsande identifies what Amakhosi must fix to turn their fortunes around - 'They just need to have consistency'

The veteran midfielder, who was renowned for his combative style and leadership during his playing days, noted that the weight of the Chiefs jersey comes with specific expectations. Winning is not just an objective but a fundamental part of the club's DNA that must be respected by every player who walks through the gates of the village.

Katsande believes that even when the team is not at its fluid best, finding a way to secure three points is the mark of a true giant.

"Each and every game we need to be competent; you know the culture of Kaizer Chiefs, you just need to win, no matter you are having a bad day at the office, you need to win.

"For people to fall in love with Chiefs is about winning and winning trophies, so those guys need to know where they are; the coach also needs to know that the people are thirsty to win silverware and bring back the club where it is supposed to be," Katsande added.



