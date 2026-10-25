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Kaizer Chiefs legend Willard Katsande identifies what Amakhosi must fix to turn their fortunes around - 'They just need to have consistency'
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Demand for relentless consistency
Former Kaizer Chiefs midfield general Willard Katsande has laid out a clear roadmap for the club to return to the summit of South African football. The man affectionately known as 'Salt and Pepper' believes that the primary ingredient missing from the current setup at Naturena is a sustained level of performance that matches the club's prestigious status.
"For me, I just feel like they just need to have consistency. When you want to compete with the big boys, and you want to be part and parcel of that top three we were last season, we need to be consistent," Katsande told KickOff.
His comments reflect the growing frustration among the fan base regarding the team's inability to string together a series of victories.
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'We need to be competent'
The veteran midfielder, who was renowned for his combative style and leadership during his playing days, noted that the weight of the Chiefs jersey comes with specific expectations. Winning is not just an objective but a fundamental part of the club's DNA that must be respected by every player who walks through the gates of the village.
Katsande believes that even when the team is not at its fluid best, finding a way to secure three points is the mark of a true giant.
"Each and every game we need to be competent; you know the culture of Kaizer Chiefs, you just need to win, no matter you are having a bad day at the office, you need to win.
"For people to fall in love with Chiefs is about winning and winning trophies, so those guys need to know where they are; the coach also needs to know that the people are thirsty to win silverware and bring back the club where it is supposed to be," Katsande added.
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Respecting the best institution
Katsande was quick to remind the current crop of stars that they are supported by world-class infrastructure and a management team that provides everything necessary for success. He challenged the players to show their appreciation for these privileges through their output on the field.
In his view, the relationship between the club and the players should be one of mutual benefit, where the stars repay the institution's investment with silverware and elite displays.
"I think offering my big blanket word is that they just need to be consistent, week in and week out, no matter you are playing away; certain games you just need to go out and get the result. Because at the end of the day, look, you are Kaizer Chiefs, my friend," he remarked.
"You are playing for the best institution, whereby everything is provided. The only thing you need is to repay the team by performance. The sooner the guys realize that they need to deliver, the better, because that's when you are going to be counted."
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Building a lasting legacy for the future
For Katsande, playing for a club of this magnitude is about more than just the present moment; it is about how a player will be perceived decades after they hang up their boots.
"You have to be remembered one day when you leave the village that I'm one of the guys who were there to be remembered, not like one day when they talk about Chiefs, they don't remember you, because you did not do much.
"For me, I took every game as if it's my last because you don't know if you're going to play the next game and the next thing you are going to be replaced," the former enforcer concluded.
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