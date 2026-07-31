Kaizer Chiefs legend urges PSL to build on FIFA World Cup lessons - 'It's a level we have to try and reach'

The 2026 FIFA World Cup left a lasting impression on Siphiwe Tshabalala, who believes the Premier Soccer League must use the tournament as a benchmark for growth.

The Kaizer Chiefs legend insists South African football has to keep raising the bar if it hopes to reach the standards displayed on the world's biggest stage.

"We all watched the World Cup and saw how entertaining it was," Tshabalala said as quoted by SABC Sport.

"The level was too high, and it's a level we have to try and reach.

"It is important for us to learn from it, and besides the football on the pitch, there were many other elements in the World Cup that we can learn from."



