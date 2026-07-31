Kaizer Chiefs legend urges PSL to build on FIFA World Cup lessons - 'It's a level we have to try and reach'
Raising the bar
The 2026 FIFA World Cup left a lasting impression on Siphiwe Tshabalala, who believes the Premier Soccer League must use the tournament as a benchmark for growth.
The Kaizer Chiefs legend insists South African football has to keep raising the bar if it hopes to reach the standards displayed on the world's biggest stage.
"We all watched the World Cup and saw how entertaining it was," Tshabalala said as quoted by SABC Sport.
"The level was too high, and it's a level we have to try and reach.
"It is important for us to learn from it, and besides the football on the pitch, there were many other elements in the World Cup that we can learn from."
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Demanding entertainment in the PSL
With the new campaign set to kick off, Tshabalala has high expectations for all 16 top-flight clubs.
He argues that the South African public deserves a product that mirrors the intensity and tactical sophistication seen during the World Cup.
The Chiefs legend expressed his desire for a more proactive approach from the teams involved in the 2026/27 season.
"I'm looking forward to a great season and what all the sixteen teams have in store for us," he added.
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A new era of competition at the top
Orlando Pirates ended Mamelodi Sundowns' eight-year stranglehold on the league title.
This change in the hierarchy is something Tshabalala believes will inject much-needed excitement into the division.
He praised the Buccaneers for their recent triumph but warned that the dynamic of the title race has fundamentally changed now that they are the defending champions.
"It is especially exciting because we have new champions," Tshabalala explained.
"Orlando Pirates have been playing very well, and they deserved to win the league, but Mamelodi Sundowns will want to reclaim what was theirs for a very long time.
"We'll see how Pirates do as the hunted and not the hunters this time around."
What comes next for the PSL?
The wait is finally over as the 2026/27 PSL season gets underway on Saturday, with supporters treated to a packed afternoon of opening-day fixtures across the country.
There will be plenty of intrigue from the first whistle, including the top-flight debuts of PSL newcomers Milford FC and Kruger United, who will be eager to make an immediate impression in their maiden campaigns among South Africa's elite.
As always, much of the spotlight will fall on the Soweto giants, with both Pirates and Chiefs in action as they look to lay down an early marker and set the tone for the season ahead.
Meanwhile, Sundowns have been granted a postponement of their opening fixture following the tragic events that recently affected the Chloorkop-based club.
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