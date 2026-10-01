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Kaizer Chiefs legend showers Relebohile Mofokeng with praise after Bafana Bafana heroics - 'He surprised all of us'
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Khune stunned by Mofokeng versatility
South Africa has a new poster boy in Relebohile Mofokeng, and his meteoric rise is even drawing applause from the country's most iconic figures.
The Royale Union Saint-Gilloise starlet stole the show as Bafana Bafana dismantled Eritrea 5-0, further cementing Pitso Mosimane’s side at the top of their 2027 AFCON qualifying group with a flawless record.
Mofokeng’s clinical performance left Kaizer Chiefs' great goalkeeper, Itumeleng Khune, in awe.
The legendary shot-stopper highlighted how much the forward has evolved since swapping the PSL for the Belgian top flight.
Khune was especially stunned by the youngster's newfound ambidexterity in front of goal. "Yeah, beautiful strike with his left foot," Khune remarked, as quoted by iDiski Times.
"And I mean, he surprised all of us because we know that he’s stronger with his right foot, but here, he connected the ball very well."
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Masterclass in Cairo fuels AFCON dreams
Leaving no room for doubt, South Africa sent a chilling message to the rest of the continent by dismantling their East African opponents in a 5-0 rout.
Analysing the tactical blueprint behind the masterclass, Khune focused on the telepathic link between Mofokeng and his attacking partners.
The legendary goalkeeper noted how the frontline sliced through the defence in Cairo with effortless coordination.
Discussing the fine margins of the play, the ex-Bafana skipper remarked: "What a great run by Mofokeng.
"But what I like about it firstly is the first touch, the run, and the execution of the pass from Oswin Appollis. Then what a great finish by Rele."
European move paying dividends for Bafana
Mofokeng’s profile has skyrocketed since he traded the PSL for the Belgian Pro League, as the youngster continues to flourish in European football.
Bafana have maintained their perfect start to the qualifying campaign, with this latest triumph guaranteeing a flawless points return from their initial fixtures.
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The dawn of a new era for South Africa
For Khune, seeing a young player execute such high-level movements is a sign of a healthy national system.
The legendary shot-stopper spent years protecting the Bafana goal and knows exactly what it takes to succeed at the highest level of African football.
By praising Mofokeng’s "first touch" and "execution," Khune is acknowledging that the next generation has the technical floor required to compete with the continent's elite. Mofokeng’s ability to surprise even the icons of the game suggests he is on a special path.
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