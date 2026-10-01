Kaizer Chiefs legend showers Relebohile Mofokeng with praise after Bafana Bafana heroics - 'He surprised all of us'

South Africa has a new poster boy in Relebohile Mofokeng, and his meteoric rise is even drawing applause from the country's most iconic figures.

The Royale Union Saint-Gilloise starlet stole the show as Bafana Bafana dismantled Eritrea 5-0, further cementing Pitso Mosimane’s side at the top of their 2027 AFCON qualifying group with a flawless record.

Mofokeng’s clinical performance left Kaizer Chiefs' great goalkeeper, Itumeleng Khune, in awe.

The legendary shot-stopper highlighted how much the forward has evolved since swapping the PSL for the Belgian top flight.

Khune was especially stunned by the youngster's newfound ambidexterity in front of goal. "Yeah, beautiful strike with his left foot," Khune remarked, as quoted by iDiski Times.

"And I mean, he surprised all of us because we know that he’s stronger with his right foot, but here, he connected the ball very well."



