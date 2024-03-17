Lucas Radebe, April 2022Backpagepix
Michael Madyira

Kaizer Chiefs legend Radebe positioning himself for Safa presidency amid turmoil at the association

Premier Soccer LeagueSouth AfricaSouth Africa vs AndorraAndorraFriendliesKaizer Chiefs

Former Bafana Bafana captain Lucas Radebe is setting himself up to take over as the next Safa president.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • The next Safa elections are due in 2026
  • Radebe has emerged as interested to run for the top post
  • He comments on the matter

Editors' Picks