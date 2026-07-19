Kaizer Chiefs legend pinpoints the Glamour Boys' shortcomings ahead of the highly-anticipated 2026/27 season - 'I think they lack leadership and X-factor player'
- Kaizer Chiefs
The missing ingredients for Amakhosi success
Ex-Kaizer Chiefs marksman Kenny Niemach has pointed to a glaring leadership vacuum and a lack of genuine 'X-factor' stars as the primary obstacles standing in the way of an Amakhosi revival.
New head coach Fernando da Cruz is currently tasked with an overhaul at Naturena, having inherited a side that slumped to a disappointing third-place finish in the Premier Soccer League last term.
With the club set for a return to continental football, the pressure from a success-starved fanbase is reaching boiling point.
The CAF Confederation Cup will serve as a brutal litmus test for the Frenchman, who must improve on the Glamour Boys’ previous group-stage exit if he hopes to bring silverware back to the village.
However, with the club seemingly dragging its feet in the transfer market, concerns are mounting over whether the current squad has the minerals to finally bridge the gap.
- Backpage
A desperate search for leadership and flair
The Soweto giants are currently led by goalkeeper Brandon Petersen, with central defensive duo Zitha Kwinika and Inacio Miguel serving as his deputies.
However, former Amakhosi and Mamelodi Sundowns forward insists that Chiefs' recruitment drive must go deeper than just filling positions.
He argues that the Glamour Boys are desperate for a 'natural leader' to steady the ship, alongside a genuine 'X-factor' star capable of producing match-winning magic.
“Chiefs have always had a player with an X-factor like Doctor Khumalo. Now, who is the X-factor? It’s difficult to point out,” Niemach told FARPost.
“I would also give an example of Roger Feutmba, who was a big personality at Sundowns, where I played with him. He was someone whom the whole team looked up to and relied upon. That kind of player is needed by the Chiefs. Chiefs need leadership."
"The coach needs to identify players who can carry the team. I think they lack leadership and an X-factor player, as I said.”
- Kaizer Chiefs
Identifying the driving force at Naturena
Niemach continued to explain that the modern Amakhosi squad requires someone to take the mantle and drive the team forward during difficult moments on the pitch.
“Someone who is willing to take responsibility, to say, guys, let's come together, but I’m willing to take everything that comes our way.
"Now, that’s responsibility. They need someone to be the team’s driving force. This is what’s lacking at Chiefs,” he added.
The former striker believes that without a vocal presence to unite the group, the tactical instructions from the bench might not be enough.
Da Cruz appears to be taking his time in welcoming new signings to his squad, having only secured centre-back Thabo Moloisane and goalkeeper Renaldo Leaner so far.
With the season approaching, calls for reinforcements are growing louder from a frustrated faithful who have watched their rivals strengthen significantly over the last few months.
Tactical requirements and the need for patience
Niemach warns that it might be too early to judge Da Cruz, while also suggesting that Chiefs may still need a winger and an attacking midfielder to implement their possession-based style fully.
“As you know, they have a new coach. Now, what happens is that the coach reviews past performances, sees weaknesses, and tries to rectify them. He looked at the defence and said I need a new central defender.
"He then looked at the goalkeeping department and said I need a goalkeeper. Maybe that explains his signings so far.
"The coach now needs to play lots of games to identify areas where he needs to fix,” Niemach went on.
“Chiefs need to play in the CAF Champions League and be up there with Sundowns and [Orlando] Pirates.
"There is a lot of work the coach needs to do. Let us not judge him as yet. Let us see his influence on the team.
"Every coach has a way he wants to play. I think they need a winger and maybe an attacking midfielder.
"Chiefs are a team that is known to play the ball, short passes, controls the game; they are a possession team. You must have technically gifted players if you want to dictate the tempo and truly control the game.”
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