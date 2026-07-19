Ex-Kaizer Chiefs marksman Kenny Niemach has pointed to a glaring leadership vacuum and a lack of genuine 'X-factor' stars as the primary obstacles standing in the way of an Amakhosi revival.

New head coach Fernando da Cruz is currently tasked with an overhaul at Naturena, having inherited a side that slumped to a disappointing third-place finish in the Premier Soccer League last term.

With the club set for a return to continental football, the pressure from a success-starved fanbase is reaching boiling point.

The CAF Confederation Cup will serve as a brutal litmus test for the Frenchman, who must improve on the Glamour Boys’ previous group-stage exit if he hopes to bring silverware back to the village.

However, with the club seemingly dragging its feet in the transfer market, concerns are mounting over whether the current squad has the minerals to finally bridge the gap.







