Kaizer Chiefs legend on the exits of co-coaches Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef – ‘If two assistant coaches can get this far, then a real coach can win a league'

Kaizer Chiefs legend William Shongwe has expressed his relief and approval following the club's decision to move on from co-coaches Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef.

While the pair managed to guide the Glamour Boys to a third-place finish, the consensus among the Amakhosi faithful was that the team lacked a clear identity and the feared reputation they once commanded in South African football.

Speaking on the recent developments, Shongwe noted that the hierarchy finally showed the assertiveness required for a club of this stature.

"We are saying 'Thank You', at least the management was very decisive about this one," Shongwe told KickOff.

"I know they are the type of management that likes to drag things.

"But this time around I'm happy they were very decisive.

"But we do thank the two co-coaches for the job they've done because it's been some time the club has been in this level."