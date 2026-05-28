Kaizer Chiefs legend on the exits of co-coaches Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef – ‘If two assistant coaches can get this far, then a real coach can win a league'
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Shongwe praises management decisive action
Kaizer Chiefs legend William Shongwe has expressed his relief and approval following the club's decision to move on from co-coaches Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef.
While the pair managed to guide the Glamour Boys to a third-place finish, the consensus among the Amakhosi faithful was that the team lacked a clear identity and the feared reputation they once commanded in South African football.
Speaking on the recent developments, Shongwe noted that the hierarchy finally showed the assertiveness required for a club of this stature.
"We are saying 'Thank You', at least the management was very decisive about this one," Shongwe told KickOff.
"I know they are the type of management that likes to drag things.
"But this time around I'm happy they were very decisive.
"But we do thank the two co-coaches for the job they've done because it's been some time the club has been in this level."
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The gap between assistants and head coaches
According to Shongwe, the fact that two former assistants were able to secure a top-three finish suggests that the current playing squad has untapped potential.
He argues that the foundations are there for a more experienced tactical mind to take the team a step further and challenge the dominance of Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates at the summit of the table.
"But if two assistant coaches can be able to help Chiefs to get this far, then a real coach can win a league with this team," Shongwe explained.
"If the two assistants can help Chiefs to do this well, then a head coach will take Chiefs to the Champions League standard."
The legend's assessment comes amid criticism of the "Kung-Fu" playing style that had crept into the team's performances recently, replacing the technical flair traditionally associated with the club.
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The case for Pitso Mosimane
When discussing who should take the reins at Naturena, Shongwe was vocal about his preference.
He believes there is only one candidate with the pedigree and mental fortitude to restore the club's glory.
"And there is only one man for that job, and his name is Pitso Mosimane," he said.
"Pitso is ambitious.
"If you are able to coach the likes of Al Ahly of Egypt then you can coach anywhere.
"Those are the most difficult clubs to coach."
The former Bafana Bafana and Al Ahly mentor has long been linked with the Chiefs hot seat, and Shongwe believes his experience in high-pressure environments makes him the perfect fit for the Soweto giants.
""Pitso, he is also good for the Soweto Derby because he's got big match temperament," Shongwe added.
""Yes, he might be coming with his own technical team, but that's what Chiefs need, so Chiefs must rise up to the plate."
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Modern trends and Kaizer Motaung outlook
The requirement for a modern coach to bring their own specialised technical staff is a shift that some traditionalists have struggled with, but Shongwe insists it is the only way forward.
He revealed that even club chairman Kaizer Motaung has acknowledged the changing landscape of elite football management during their recent interactions.
"That is how things are done in football right now.
"And Chiefs are aware of that. I recently spent time with Bra K [Kaizer Motaung], and he did admit that this is an ongoing trend in big clubs around the world right now," Shongwe concluded.
With the co-coaching era now at an end, the focus shifts entirely to whether the Amakhosi board will make the blockbuster appointment their legends are demanding.