Kaizer Chiefs legend on Bafana Bafana's approach to FIFA World Cup knockout clash against Canada - 'We don’t have to disrespect them'

As South Africa prepares for one of the biggest matches in their footballing history, Kaizer Chiefs icon Doctor Khumalo has urged Hugo Broos’ men to strike a balance between tactical discipline and self-belief.

Following their gutsy 1-0 victory over South Korea in Monterrey, confidence is brewing within the camp, but a date with tournament co-hosts Canada presents a unique set of challenges.

Khumalo emphasized that while the North Americans deserve recognition for their progress, Bafana Bafana should not enter the pitch with an inferiority complex.

“I think we don’t have to disrespect them,” the former midfielder stated as quoted on iDiski Times.