Kaizer Chiefs legend on Bafana Bafana's approach to FIFA World Cup knockout clash against Canada - 'We don’t have to disrespect them'
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Treating Canada with too much respect
As South Africa prepares for one of the biggest matches in their footballing history, Kaizer Chiefs icon Doctor Khumalo has urged Hugo Broos’ men to strike a balance between tactical discipline and self-belief.
Following their gutsy 1-0 victory over South Korea in Monterrey, confidence is brewing within the camp, but a date with tournament co-hosts Canada presents a unique set of challenges.
Khumalo emphasized that while the North Americans deserve recognition for their progress, Bafana Bafana should not enter the pitch with an inferiority complex.
“I think we don’t have to disrespect them,” the former midfielder stated as quoted on iDiski Times.
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Learning from the Mexico experience
This is not Bafana Bafana’s first taste of playing a host nation in this tournament.
Their opening game against Mexico ended in a 2-0 defeat while down to nine men, a match that many attributed to the overwhelming atmosphere, early tournament jitters and overly cautious tactics from Hugo Broos.
Khumalo believes those lessons have been learned and will serve the squad well in Los Angeles.
“We’ve played, we’ve been there to play a host nation. Ronwen [Williams] pointed out that maybe it was nerves [vs Mexico], the boys were not themselves, the crowd.
"But they’ve played against Mexico, and they are going to play against Canada now, and I’d like believe that they cannot fault after what they’ve gone through, after what they’ve done because they are the only ones that can spoil it,” Khumalo explained.
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Taking the game to the co-hosts
While Canada’s home advantage will be a factor, Khumalo is adamant that the pressure should be shared.
He insists that South Africa’s unique style of play is something their opponents will be wary of, and the team must focus on their own strengths rather than just neutralizing the Canadian threat.
“But having said that, they are the only ones that can make us proud again.
"It’s just for us to rally behind them and whatever Canada possesses, whatever Canada plays, we will be there and dish a South African way.
"So I don’t like going to a country or to a team worrying about them; they must also worry about us,” the 1996 AFCON winner added.
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Broos looks to make further history
Hugo Broos has already achieved what many thought was impossible by navigating a difficult group featuring Mexico, South Korea and Czechia.
Now, the Belgian tactician has the chance to steer South Africa into the Last 16 of a World Cup for the first time ever, a feat that would cement this current crop of players as national heroes.
Canada secured their spot in this round by finishing second in Group B with four points, mirroring Bafana’s statistical journey.
With both teams evenly matched on paper, the mental battle will be just as important as the tactical one.
If Bafana can heed Khumalo’s advice and perform without fear, another upset could well be on the cards this Sunday.