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Kaizer Chiefs legend Junior Khanye expresses his doubts over their chances against Mamelodi Sundowns - 'Most of the teams they’ve beaten are in the relegation zone'
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Khanye questions Amakhosi's true progress
Junior Khanye has delivered a sobering reality check to Kaizer Chiefs supporters, suggesting that the team's improved results may be masking deeper issues.
While Amakhosi have climbed into the top three, he noted that many of their recent victories came against struggling sides.
He argued that the team was truly put to the test during their recent stalemate with Polokwane City, a match that exposed lingering frailties in their setup.
“For me, Chiefs were first properly tested against Polokwane City, and that’s why I’ve been saying I’m not entirely convinced they’ve turned the corner. They still need to improve,” Khanye told SoccerLaduma.
The former winger noted that while the club has managed to pick up points, they have often done so against opposition currently occupying the relegation zone.
He reserved praise for the opposition, stating: “Polokwane City are a strong side and have consistently competed for a Top Eight spot in recent seasons, despite not having many experienced players. Credit must go to coach Phuti Mohafe for the work he’s doing there.”
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Tactical concerns after Soweto Derby
The evaluation of Chiefs' current standing became even more critical following the Soweto derby.
Although the match ended in a draw, Khanye suggested that Amakhosi were lucky to escape with a point against Orlando Pirates.
He believes the tactical gap between the two sides was evident throughout the encounter, suggesting that the draw was more down to Pirates' inability to convert chances than Chiefs' defensive solidity.
“Against Pirates, I don’t think Chiefs had a great game. Tactically, they were not superior,” Khanye continued.
“Chiefs are a big club – they should be going pound for pound with their rivals.
"On the day, they were fortunate that some Pirates players were not at their best.
"I’m talking about players like Oswin Appollis, Relebohile Mofokeng, and Tshepang Moremi, who got injured early.
"Thalente Mbatha also didn’t influence the game much.
"Chiefs must thank God that Pirates don’t have a clinical finisher.
"Honestly, Pirates were the better side in that derby.”
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Massive test against Mamelodi Sundowns
The road ahead does not get any easier for the Naturena-based side.
Following a disappointing 2-0 defeat to Siwelele FC, all eyes turn to a daunting trip to Loftus Versfeld.
Facing the league leaders, Mamelodi Sundowns, is viewed as the ultimate litmus test for whether the progress made under the current technical staff is genuine or merely a temporary flash in the pan.
Despite his harsh assessment, Khanye did offer some praise for the team's ability to return to the top half of the standings after a difficult period.
“Compliments to Chiefs for securing a Top Eight spot. That’s a good job considering they failed to do so in the last two seasons,” he added.
- AmaZulu, April 2026
What's next for Kaizer Chiefs?
However, with the Sundowns clash looming, the pressure is on Kaizer Chiefs to prove that they can compete with the best in the country and silence the critics who remain unconvinced by their credentials.
Kaizer Chiefs could face an uphill battle at Loftus, were their last five visits against Sundowns ended in defeats, with 11 goals conceded overall against just two scored.
The result in Pretoria will likely not define Chiefs season though.
Their crunch clash against a direct rival for the remaining CAF qualification spot comes on May 16 when they travel to KwaZulu Natal to take on fourth placed AmaZulu.