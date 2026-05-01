Kaizer Chiefs legend Junior Khanye expresses his doubts over their chances against Mamelodi Sundowns - 'Most of the teams they’ve beaten are in the relegation zone'

Junior Khanye has delivered a sobering reality check to Kaizer Chiefs supporters, suggesting that the team's improved results may be masking deeper issues.

While Amakhosi have climbed into the top three, he noted that many of their recent victories came against struggling sides.

He argued that the team was truly put to the test during their recent stalemate with Polokwane City, a match that exposed lingering frailties in their setup.

“For me, Chiefs were first properly tested against Polokwane City, and that’s why I’ve been saying I’m not entirely convinced they’ve turned the corner. They still need to improve,” Khanye told SoccerLaduma.

The former winger noted that while the club has managed to pick up points, they have often done so against opposition currently occupying the relegation zone.

He reserved praise for the opposition, stating: “Polokwane City are a strong side and have consistently competed for a Top Eight spot in recent seasons, despite not having many experienced players. Credit must go to coach Phuti Mohafe for the work he’s doing there.”



