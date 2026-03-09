Goal.com
Flavio Silva, Etiosa Ighodaro and Khanyisa Mayo, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage
Seth Willis

Kaizer Chiefs legend Itumeleng Khune tears into Amakhosi for failing to score enough goals: 'We can't afford to score one and we are satisfied'

The Soweto giants have been struggling for consistency, especially in the final third, where they have not been taking their scoring opportunities. Despite bringing on board players who could help them solve their scoring problems, the Glamour Boys have consistently failed to score more than one goal in most matches this season.

  • Flavio Silva, Kaizer ChiefsKaizer Chiefs

    The goals stats in the Premier Soccer League

    Kaizer Chiefs signed Etiosa Ighodaro, Khanyisa Mayo, and Flavio Silva in their quest to get goals consistently in the Premier Soccer League as well as the other competitions.

    Nevertheless, they have just 16 strikes in the PSL and a goal difference of four, having conceded 12 in the 18 matches played this season.

  • Itumeleng KhuneBackpage

    When are we going to score three, four or five?

    “The problem is Chiefs are not scoring, and we can't afford 16 goals in 18 games,” Kaizer Chiefs legend Itumeleng Khune said, as quoted by Soccer Laduma.

    “We can't afford to be scoring one, and we are satisfied. When are we going to score three, four, or five goals in one match? When they play, they know if we lose Lilepo, then it's done,” he explained, referring to Glody Lilepo.

    “All other players need to come to the party. They need to take the pressure off Lilepo as a player because he's the one who's been scoring and serving," he added.

  • Dillan Solomons, Kaizer ChiefsBackpagepix

    Even defenders should step up

    Khune has further warned about leaving the task to only the strikers, challenging even the defenders to help when they can.

    "As I said before, we used to have defenders who could score goals. Go back for the past three, four, five seasons and tell me how many of the defenders have scored maybe more than three or four goals from set plays, the way Morgan did," the 38-year-old added.

    "Solomons was starting to come right. He scored two goals in the CAF Confederation Cup, which is very important. But where are the other players to help him? Because now he's going to feel like, 'Now I always have to be in front to score goals,' and he's gonna forget his duties of defending.

    “Because now he feels like, 'Okay, I'm seeing a gap in scoring goals,' and then who's covering for him when he has made those overlaps when he has to get us goals?" Khune concluded.

  • Nkosingiphile Ngcobo, Mfundo Vilakazi and Trevor Mokwena, Kaizer Chiefs vs Durban CityBackpage

    When are Chiefs in action?

    The Glamour Boys host Durban City on Sunday in the Premier Soccer League, hoping to complete a double over them after a 1-0 victory in the initial meeting.

