Kaizer Chiefs legend Itumeleng Khune reveals what Bafana Bafana stars must do to succeed at the 2026 FIFA World Cup finals, 'they're going to need it when they get there'

For the March FIFA international break, Bafana Bafana will engage Panama in two friendly games.

One has already been played, and South Africa came back to register a 1-1 draw against the Central Americans, who took a lead early in the first half at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban.

The two nations will meet again on Tuesday, and South Africa hope to win the game in order to boost their morale before the 2026 World Cup finals.

To do well in the global bonanza, Bafana Bafana stars have been asked to prepare themselves mentally and physically.