Kaizer Chiefs legend Itumeleng Khune reveals what Bafana Bafana stars must do to succeed at the 2026 FIFA World Cup finals, 'they're going to need it when they get there'
World Cup preps
For the March FIFA international break, Bafana Bafana will engage Panama in two friendly games.
One has already been played, and South Africa came back to register a 1-1 draw against the Central Americans, who took a lead early in the first half at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban.
The two nations will meet again on Tuesday, and South Africa hope to win the game in order to boost their morale before the 2026 World Cup finals.
To do well in the global bonanza, Bafana Bafana stars have been asked to prepare themselves mentally and physically.
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Why SA need a win on Tuesday
“A win will make the nation proud because it’s the last preparation match before the big World Cup – there are no other preparation matches in between,” Khune told SABC3.
“So the players better take good care of themselves, leading into the World Cup.
"They’re going to need, when they get there, different altitudes and different weather conditions – so they need to prepare themselves very well mentally, physically and emotionally," he added.
Khune tips Bafana to beat Panama
According to the Kaizer Chiefs legend, South Africa can easily beat their international break rivals with a bigger margin on Tuesday.
“Remember, Panama only got two chances from Bafana Bafana mistakes – one they scored and the other one hit the post,” Khune stated.
“Without those chances, they didn’t create anything. So Bafana Bafana deserves to win easily on Tuesday by four goals to zero.”
Broos reacts after draw
According to the experienced tactician, apart from the goal conceded, his players did a good job.
“I think there was a very good team on the pitch- South African team played a very good game for 90 minutes,” Broos told SABC Sport after the match.
“I think we had eight or nine chances; we played good football, there was depth in our game, combinations were good, and positioning was good. Everything was good except the goal we conceded – I said during halftime to the players, there’s nothing wrong with kicking the ball in the stands when you are under pressure.
“So, we tried there also to come out in combination, but that was not the situation where we tried the combination and came out – kick the ball in stands, it's over," he added.
“The second chance they had was also a little bit too easy; we lost the ball and could’ve had a second goal, but if you see all the chances we created, it’s a pity we didn’t win it."