Kaizer Chiefs legend Itumeleng Khune astonished by Orlando Pirates star Relebohile Mofokeng: 'That’s not normal! That’s not something you see every day'

Relebohile Mofokeng has played 20 Premier Soccer League matches this season with a return of nine goals and five assists.

Interestingly, the five strikes have come in the last two games; he scored his first-ever professional hat-trick as Bucs hit TS Galaxy for six, before claiming a brace in the recent 5-0 victory over Golden Arrows.

This explains why the 21-year-old has been trending in Mzansi.