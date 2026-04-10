Kaizer Chiefs legend Itumeleng Khune astonished by Orlando Pirates star Relebohile Mofokeng: 'That’s not normal! That’s not something you see every day'
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Mofokeng's good run in PSL
Relebohile Mofokeng has played 20 Premier Soccer League matches this season with a return of nine goals and five assists.
Interestingly, the five strikes have come in the last two games; he scored his first-ever professional hat-trick as Bucs hit TS Galaxy for six, before claiming a brace in the recent 5-0 victory over Golden Arrows.
This explains why the 21-year-old has been trending in Mzansi.
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That is NOT normal
According to Kaizer Chiefs legend Itumeleng Khune, the exploits by Mofokeng are not ordinary ones considering his age and experience.
"We must give credit where it is due," the former Amakhosi custodian conceded as quoted by Soccer Laduma.
"Relebohile Mofokeng is a special talent. Week in and week out, he continues to show it. Five goals in two games. Man of the Match performances every weekend. That’s not normal.
"That’s not something you see every day," he added.
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Special Mofokeng needs to be protected
“This boy is different. He’s got that spark, that hunger, that X-factor. He plays with confidence, with flair, with purpose.
"And he’s doing it at a big club like Orlando Pirates, under pressure, in front of thousands of fans. That’s not easy.
“He is a special player who needs to be protected. Not just for Pirates, but for the national team as well," the 38-year-old added.
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Mofokeng can be a factor, but...
Khune has further stated that Mofokeng can be a factor in the 2026 FIFA World Cup, but only if he is guided well.
“We need him. We need his creativity, his energy, his fearlessness. But we also need to manage him properly. We can’t burn him out. We can’t put too much pressure on his shoulders. He’s still young. He’s still learning.”
"But if we guide him right, if we support him, he can go all the way. He can be one of the greats. He can be the face of South African football for years to come," Khune concluded.